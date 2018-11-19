Misbah-ul-Haq to part ways with Islamabad United, remain an active player in PSL

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq will remain a part of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as an active player, announced the Islamabad United team in an official statement on Sunday.

While the cricket icon had initially requested to transition into a non-playing role, he has decided to continue with the league but would not be able to be part of his team of three years, Islamabad United, which had scheduled to set him as the team mentor in the upcoming season.

The news was publicized through an official statement by the team that stated that the former captain will be parting ways with his team due to a delayed change of decision.

“In the weeks leading up to the draft Islamabad United had reached an agreement with Misbah-ul-Haq regarding his appointment as the mentor of the franchise for PSL 4 and the editions going forward,” they stated.

It went on to read: “Despite having reached that agreement, the franchise was informed yesterday that Misbah wishes to stay in players' draft for PSL4 for consideration as an active player."

“As Islamabad United has already announced its retentions and has specific strategy for the Draft, picking Misbah as a player may not be possible for the franchise,” it stated.

Moreover, the team had gone on to express gratitude to the player for his previous contributions and “wished him the best in his future endeavors.”

The right-handed batsman will not be part of the PSL draft that is scheduled to be held on November 20 in Islamabad.