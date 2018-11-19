What kind of day will you have today? Read our horoscope...

Daily Horoscope For Monday, November 19, 2018

(March 21-April 19)

In group situations – meetings, classes or conferences – make sure you don’t promise more than you can deliver. (You’ll be tempted to do so!)

(April 20-May 20)

Be conservative in giving bosses and authority figures estimates and deadlines about your work. It’s easy to miss the mark by overestimating or underestimating something today.

(May 21-June 20)

Be careful you don’t go out on a limb today discussing matters about politics, religion and racial issues. Be prudent when it comes to publishing, the media and legal situations as well.

(June 21-July 22)

If you have to divide or share some-thing today, don’t give away the farm. Your judgment is a bit off, so be careful!

(July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a good day to schmooze with others and have good times with partners and friends. You might be tempted to overdo things by eating or drinking too much. (Be aware of this.)

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Don’t take on more than you can handle at work today. Similarly, be cautious about health concerns. (Don’t get carried away worrying about anything.)

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might bite off more than you can chew just trying to have a good time or making a wager. You should know that things look better than they really are today. Forewarned is forearmed.

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Don’t make promises you can’t keep with family members, especially kids. They never forget. You can’t be casual about this sort of thing.

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might overestimate something at home today – perhaps inviting too many people over. Or you could overestimate how quickly you can do something. (It’s one of those days.)

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your sense of confidence and bravado could get you into trouble today. On the other hand, it’s good to believe you can do something. (How else would anything get done?) It’s a tough call.

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Be careful with your money today. Guard against spending too much money on something. Ask yourself if it’s a want or a need?

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

You feel happy and easygoing today. Enjoy your day, but be aware of your responsibilities as well. There’s no free lunch. (Somewhere, somehow, the Piper always has to be paid.)