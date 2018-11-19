close
Mon Nov 19, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
November 19, 2018
Alexander Zverev stuns Djokovic to win ATP Finals

Sports

Web Desk
Mon, Nov, 18

LONDON: Alexander Zverev  defeated world number one Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-3 to win the ATP Finals on Sunday, shocking the Serbian star with stunning victory to clinch  the biggest title of his career.

The 21-year-old broke German   broke  Serbian Djokovic once in the first set and three times in the second to win in a packed 02 Arena -- denying Serbian Djokovic a record-equalling sixth title at the ATP's blue-riband event.

