Alexander Zverev stuns Djokovic to win ATP Finals

LONDON: Alexander Zverev defeated world number one Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-3 to win the ATP Finals on Sunday, shocking the Serbian star with stunning victory to clinch the biggest title of his career.

The 21-year-old broke German broke Serbian Djokovic once in the first set and three times in the second to win in a packed 02 Arena -- denying Serbian Djokovic a record-equalling sixth title at the ATP's blue-riband event.