Ireland's Joyce twins retire from international cricket

Ireland's Joyce twins, Isobel and Cecelia, announced their retirement from international cricket after Ireland's eight-wicket loss to New Zealand in their final group-stage match in the World T20.



It was also the last international game for their team-mates, Clare Shillington and Ciara Metcalfe, who had, in May this year, announced that the tournament would be their last.



All four have been in the international circuit for nearly two decades, with 37-year-old Shillington having debuted in 1997.

While Shillington and Metcalfe received a guard of honour from players of both teams before taking the field, the Joyces informed their decision to their team-mates only during the post-match huddle.

Allrounder Isobel, who made her Ireland debut in 1999, has played 79 ODIs and 55 T20Is, while opening batsman Cecelia, who entered the international circuit two years later, has played 57 ODIs and 43 T20Is. Isobel had also led Ireland in 62 games before stepping down as captain following the World T20 in 2016.

Earlier this year, their brother Ed Joyce, who has represented both Ireland and England, announced his retirement from professional cricket, following Ireland's inaugural men's Test match against Pakistan in Dublin. Five Joyce siblings have represented Ireland in all - Dom, who played three ODIs in 2006-07, and Gus, who played one first-class game for Ireland in 2000.

Post-retirement, all four players are set to stay involved in the game, with Cecelia focusing on her role as vice-president of Ireland's player association and the other three taking up coaching roles.