Video: The most bizarre delivery of the cricket?

QUEENSLAND: South Africa's Kagiso Rabada was himself in a state of shock after, what the social media users say, was one of the most bizarre deliveries in the cricket.



It was 9th over of Australian innings and Rabada was bowling to Glenn Maxwell when the ball slipped out of his hands and flew away to the point fielder. The delivery was later adjudged a no-ball by the umpires after a brief discussion between the two.

The one-off T20I between Australia and South Africa on Saturday would definitely be recorded in the cricket history books.

The Proteas, however, won the rain-hit match but everyone was surprise to see the bowl slipping out of bowler's hand.