Famed Netflix series ‘Peaky Blinders’ now to be a movie

The movie adaptation of the hit BBC show Peaky Blinders is “being written,” according to director Otto Bathurst. Bathurst, who is now promoting his new 'Robin Hood' film and directed the first three episodes of the series, told Yahoo that there has been a loose talk of a ‘Peaky’ movie in the past but it looks to be actually happening now.



“I think it’s actually being written. I think Steve, Steven Knight the writer, I think they’re planning something, yeah,” Bathurst said.

Last year Knight mentioned in an interview that they were "probably going to do it" but didn’t announce anything officially.

In 2016, lead star Cillian Murphy also revealed that show runner Steve Knight was considering a movie – but he was unsure of the idea.

“I’m sort of ambivalent about it. I’m sort of like, ‘Eh, yeah, I don’t know, I’m not sure',” he said.

“I love the idea sort of theoretically, but it has to come at the right time, you know? You can’t alienate the beautiful democratic thing of television where everyone just watches it.”

"It's kind of a sexy idea, but I'll reserve judgment until the idea is presented to me," Murphy added.

Peaky Blinders series five is currently being filmed and will return to screens in 2019. Murphy will return as Tommy Shelby, along with Paul Anderson (Arthur Shelby), Michael Gray (Finn Cole), Sophie Rundle (Ada Thorne) and Helen McCrory as Polly Gray. Sam Claflin, Anya Taylor-Joy and Brian Gleeson were all recently announced as new cast members.