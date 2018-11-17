



Daily Horoscope For Saturday, November 17, 2018

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

You’ll have to be patient with siblings and neighbors in order to avoid arguments today. Some people are actually looking for a fight! (You know who you are.)

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Disputes about financial matters or something you own are likely today. Possibly the dispute is about children or the cost of a social event. Whatever the case, demonstrate grace under pressure.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Even though you feel easygoing and friendly, someone at home or within your family likely will irk you today. Why not cut this person some slack? After all, you have so much good fortune coming to you!

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

You might be doing a slow boil about something today. You’re mad, but you can’t say anything. (This might be just as well, if you stop to think about it.)

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Squabbles with others about financial matters or about something you own are very likely today. Try to distance yourself from these issues and give everything a little breathing space. Get some perspective.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a very poor day to disagree with bosses, parents, teachers, VIPs or the police. If you start to fight, things will get nasty very quickly (not a pretty picture).

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Avoid touchy subjects like politics, religion and racial issues, today, because people are in a fighting mood. Keep your head down and your powder dry.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Disagreements about inheritances or how something should be divided are highly likely today. Therefore, postpone these discussions if you can. Why fight?

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Tread carefully today, because everyone is walking on eggshells. Friends, partners, parents and bosses are all ready to bark at each other. (Run away! Run away!)

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You have to practice patience at work today, or things could go south in a New York minute. Customers and co-workers are antsy. Easy does it.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Lovers’ quarrels are likely today. Ditto for fights in sports and dis-agreements with children. (Oh dear, run for cover.)

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Family disagreements and possibly arguments could break out today. Knowing this ahead of time, why don’t you avoid touchy subjects? Do what you can to keep the peace.