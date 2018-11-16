Najam Sethi sends another legal notice to PCB

LAHORE: The legal battle between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s present chairman Ehsan Mani and former chairman Najam Sethi has become more tense as Sethi on Friday has sent another notice to the PCB, demanding apology for releasing distorting facts and figures.

This may be recalled that a few days earlier the PCB had stated some facts and figures through a press release in a reply to Najam Sethi’s legal notice on which the former PCB chairman has sent another legal notice to the Board.