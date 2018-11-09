Fri November 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?

Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?
Hundreds of people bought tickets for Karachi 'Dirty Night' party: SP Suhaee Aziz

Hundreds of people bought tickets for Karachi 'Dirty Night' party: SP Suhaee Aziz
China says PM Imran Khan’s visit successful

China says PM Imran Khan’s visit successful
Sindh govt says educational institutions to remain open on Iqbal Day

Sindh govt says educational institutions to remain open on Iqbal Day

GE clinches $60mln coal power plant deal

GE clinches $60mln coal power plant deal
Asia Bibi is in Pakistan: Foreign Office

Asia Bibi is in Pakistan: Foreign Office
Asia Bibi invited to Brussels by European Parliament

Asia Bibi invited to Brussels by European Parliament
Yemen officially offered mediation

Yemen officially offered mediation
The minefield that is human rights

The minefield that is human rights
‘Pakistan gets $1 bn market access from China’

‘Pakistan gets $1 bn market access from China’

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Netflix brings on-board Priyanka, Anushka as producers of upcoming originals

Online streaming giant Netflix on Friday announced releasing nine new projects - at the See What’s Next event in Singapore - produced by actresses Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit and Anushka Sharma among various others.

Speaking at the event, Netflix chief content officer, Ted Sarandos said that Asia, specifically India is a region possessing great potential and opportunities for the streaming service’s future plans to unfold progressively.

As unveiled at the event, Priyanka Chopra’s production house which she owns alongside her mother Madhu Chopra, will be releasing a movie named ‘Firebrand’. The film is “a Marathi film that follows a successful lawyer, a sexual assault victim played by Usha Jadhav, as she tackles difficult family cases while also dealing with intimacy issues in her own marriage. Girish Kulkarni essays the role of her husband Madhav Patkar, an architect by profession. Sachin Khedekar and Rajeshwari Sachdev play a couple in the movie which is high on drama.”

However, Priyanka is not the only one to produce an upcoming film for Netflix.

Famed starlet Madhuri Dixit is also set to be helming a Marathi film called ‘15th August’, a satire on the middle class of India.

Moreover, ‘Zero’ starlet Anushka Sharma is also headlining a project for Netflix under her company Clean Slate Films. The film “is a period piece set in a vibrant atmosphere amidst age-old beliefs and superstitions.”

Other projects produced by eminent filmmakers featuring notable Bollywood celebrities like Rishi Kapoor, Abhay Deol, Mithila Palkar were also announced at the event.

'Hotel Mumbai', directed by Anthony Marras and starring an ensemble international cast of Dev Patel, Armie Hammer and Jason Isaacs, will be released as a Netflix original in 2019. The film, about the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai, premiered to positive reviews at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Netflix has previously released Sacred Games that garnered viewership across the globe, Ghoul, Brij Mohan Amar Rahe, Love Per Square Foot, Little Things and Brahman Naman from India.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Thugs of Hindostan becomes the talk of town but for all the wrong reasons

Thugs of Hindostan becomes the talk of town but for all the wrong reasons
Ranveer, Deepika invite Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Farah Khan to their wedding

Ranveer, Deepika invite Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Farah Khan to their wedding
Netflix unleashes Mowgli’s new trailer with a darker tale

Netflix unleashes Mowgli’s new trailer with a darker tale

Eddie Redmayne addresses controversy around Dumbldore's sexuality getting 'airbrushed'

Eddie Redmayne addresses controversy around Dumbldore's sexuality getting 'airbrushed'

Load More load more

Spotlight

Legendary TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore

Legendary TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore
Google outlines steps to tackle workplace harassment

Google outlines steps to tackle workplace harassment
Twitter floods with Jaun Elia’s poetry on his 16th death anniversary

Twitter floods with Jaun Elia’s poetry on his 16th death anniversary
Ronaldo, Messi still best but won´t win Ballon d´Or: Mbappe

Ronaldo, Messi still best but won´t win Ballon d´Or: Mbappe

Photos & Videos

Ranveer, Deepika invite Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Farah Khan to their wedding

Ranveer, Deepika invite Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Farah Khan to their wedding
Thugs of Hindostan becomes the talk of town but for all the wrong reasons

Thugs of Hindostan becomes the talk of town but for all the wrong reasons
Sonali Bendre's 'unconventional' Diwali in New York

Sonali Bendre's 'unconventional' Diwali in New York

Jacqueline Fernandez to essay the role of famed Indian cyclist in her next: report

Jacqueline Fernandez to essay the role of famed Indian cyclist in her next: report