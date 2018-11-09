Netflix brings on-board Priyanka, Anushka as producers of upcoming originals

Online streaming giant Netflix on Friday announced releasing nine new projects - at the See What’s Next event in Singapore - produced by actresses Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit and Anushka Sharma among various others.



Speaking at the event, Netflix chief content officer, Ted Sarandos said that Asia, specifically India is a region possessing great potential and opportunities for the streaming service’s future plans to unfold progressively.

As unveiled at the event, Priyanka Chopra’s production house which she owns alongside her mother Madhu Chopra, will be releasing a movie named ‘Firebrand’. The film is “a Marathi film that follows a successful lawyer, a sexual assault victim played by Usha Jadhav, as she tackles difficult family cases while also dealing with intimacy issues in her own marriage. Girish Kulkarni essays the role of her husband Madhav Patkar, an architect by profession. Sachin Khedekar and Rajeshwari Sachdev play a couple in the movie which is high on drama.”

However, Priyanka is not the only one to produce an upcoming film for Netflix.

Famed starlet Madhuri Dixit is also set to be helming a Marathi film called ‘15th August’, a satire on the middle class of India.

Moreover, ‘Zero’ starlet Anushka Sharma is also headlining a project for Netflix under her company Clean Slate Films. The film “is a period piece set in a vibrant atmosphere amidst age-old beliefs and superstitions.”

Other projects produced by eminent filmmakers featuring notable Bollywood celebrities like Rishi Kapoor, Abhay Deol, Mithila Palkar were also announced at the event.

'Hotel Mumbai', directed by Anthony Marras and starring an ensemble international cast of Dev Patel, Armie Hammer and Jason Isaacs, will be released as a Netflix original in 2019. The film, about the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai, premiered to positive reviews at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Netflix has previously released Sacred Games that garnered viewership across the globe, Ghoul, Brij Mohan Amar Rahe, Love Per Square Foot, Little Things and Brahman Naman from India.