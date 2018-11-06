World’s biggest mosquito placed on display in China

Guinness World Record awarded to biggest mosquito on display

CHINA: A supersized insect has been crowned as World’s biggest mosquito, placed on a display in southwest China.



Holorusia Mikado, the biggest kind of mosquito, has a wingspan of 11.15 cm, while the distance between its foreleg and hind leg is 25.8 cm.

The new record came this week and as Guinness World Record issued a certificate to Chinese entomologist Zhao Li from Insect Museum of West China after the insect was discovered in June.

Previously, the record holder was a mosquito discovered by British zoologist Mark Carwardine— who described in his 2008 book “Animal Records” that the space between the mosquito’s foreleg and hind leg could reach 23 cm.