World’s biggest mosquito placed on display in China

CHINA: A supersized insect has been crowned as World’s biggest mosquito, placed on a display in southwest China.
Holorusia Mikado, the biggest kind of mosquito, has a wingspan of 11.15 cm, while the distance between its foreleg and hind leg is 25.8 cm.
The new record came this week and as Guinness World Record issued a certificate to Chinese entomologist Zhao Li from Insect Museum of West China after the insect was discovered in June.
Previously, the record holder was a mosquito discovered by British zoologist Mark Carwardine— who described in his 2008 book “Animal Records” that the space between the mosquito’s foreleg and hind leg could reach 23 cm.
