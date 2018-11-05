Minister orders treatment facilities for female cancer patient

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has taken notice of miserable condition of a young female patient and directed the Health Department to make all necessary arrangements for her medical treatment.

Punjab Health Secretary Saqib Zafar, in this regard, has directed principal of Allama Iqbal Medical College/Jinnah Hospital to immediately constitute a special medical board and admit 23-year-old Rabia Sarfraz of Lahore for initial tests and investigation.

A newspaper had reported that Ms Rabia Sarfraz is suffering from cancer and is the lone bread winner of her family.

Due to her prolonged ailment, she had lost her job also.