Fakhr-e-Alam becomes first Pakistani to circumnavigate globe as #MissionParwaaz accomplishes in Florida

Pakistan’s iconic singer/song-writer Fakhr-e-Alam’s name has made history as he successfully accomplished his journey of circumnavigating the globe in a solo venture becoming the first Pakistani to do so today.



The 42-year-old singer successfully wrapped up #MissionParwaaz in Florida, from where he had originally kick-started this distinct journey.

Last month, on Oct 11, Fakhr-e-Alam had embarked on the journey of circumnavigating the globe by soaring through the skies on a solo trip.



