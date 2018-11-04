Cricketer Yasir Shah's mother passes away

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah's mother died today, the cricketer announced late Saturday night.
Shah took Twitter to announce, "Asalamalekom my mother has died today."
He went on to say, "the funeral prayers of my mother will be offered at 02:00 PM at Gohati area of Swabi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
