Sat November 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series

Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series
Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected

PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected
Protesters warned before operation

Protesters warned before operation
PM Imran Khan’s sister confirms her Dubai property

PM Imran Khan’s sister confirms her Dubai property
Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR

Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR
Writ in tatters

Writ in tatters
Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore

Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore
PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties

PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties
Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown

Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown

World

REUTERS
November 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Russian-made fighter plane crashes in Egypt

CAIRO/MOSCOW: A Russian-made MiG-29 fighter plane crashed during a training flight in Egypt, Russia’s state-controlled aircraft manufacturer was quoted by RIA news agency as saying on Saturday.

The Egyptian military confirmed that a fighter jet crashed while training due to a “technical glitch in the control tools”, adding the pilot managed to eject safely.

“We are in possession of the latest information about the crash of a MiG-29M belonging to the Egyptian army. Our technical experts will travel to Egypt very soon to help in the investigation,” Russia’s state-controlled United Aircraft Corporation was quoted by RIA as saying.

Under a 2015 deal, Russia agreed to supply 46 MiG-29 fighter planes to Egypt, Vedomosti newspaper said at the time, citing two sources in the aircraft industry.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Pussy Riot activists stand up for Hong Kong freedoms

Pussy Riot activists stand up for Hong Kong freedoms
Dog accidentally shoots his master

Dog accidentally shoots his master
First aid since January reaches displaced Syrians near Jordan border: UN

First aid since January reaches displaced Syrians near Jordan border: UN
#MeToo: US journalist hits back at MJ Akbar over ‘consensual’ claims

#MeToo: US journalist hits back at MJ Akbar over ‘consensual’ claims
Load More load more

Spotlight

#MeToo: US journalist hits back at MJ Akbar over ‘consensual’ claims

#MeToo: US journalist hits back at MJ Akbar over ‘consensual’ claims
Ajay Devgn, Kajol are back on Koffee With Karan after 2016 feud

Ajay Devgn, Kajol are back on Koffee With Karan after 2016 feud
Fans disappointed as Rahat Fateh Ali cancels Riyadh performance

Fans disappointed as Rahat Fateh Ali cancels Riyadh performance
Music maestro AR Rahman discloses his favourite film hero

Music maestro AR Rahman discloses his favourite film hero

Photos & Videos

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior
Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2

Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2
Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood
Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?