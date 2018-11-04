Russian-made fighter plane crashes in Egypt

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CAIRO/MOSCOW: A Russian-made MiG-29 fighter plane crashed during a training flight in Egypt, Russia’s state-controlled aircraft manufacturer was quoted by RIA news agency as saying on Saturday.
The Egyptian military confirmed that a fighter jet crashed while training due to a “technical glitch in the control tools”, adding the pilot managed to eject safely.
“We are in possession of the latest information about the crash of a MiG-29M belonging to the Egyptian army. Our technical experts will travel to Egypt very soon to help in the investigation,” Russia’s state-controlled United Aircraft Corporation was quoted by RIA as saying.
Under a 2015 deal, Russia agreed to supply 46 MiG-29 fighter planes to Egypt, Vedomosti newspaper said at the time, citing two sources in the aircraft industry.
