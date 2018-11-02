UN chief calls for halt to Yemen violence

United Nations, United States: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday called for a halt to violence in Yemen to pull the country back from a "precipice" and build momentum toward talks on ending the war.



"First, violence must stop everywhere -- with an immediate halt around critical infrastructure and densely populated areas," Guterres told reporters at UN headquarters.

"Yemen today stands on a precipice," he said as UN aid agencies fear millions more could be pushed to the brink of famine in the conflict.

The war has left nearly 10,000 people dead and unleashed what the United Nations describes as the world´s worst humanitarian crisis.

Without action, up to 14 million people -- half of Yemen´s population -- could be at risk in the coming months, up from 8 million who are now facing famine, said Guterres.

"There is now an opportunity for peace in Yemen," Guterres said. "This building wave of momentum must be seized."

The United Nations is working to schedule talks between the government and the Huthis after a failed bid to hold a meeting in Geneva in September.

UN envoy Martin Griffiths, who recently met with US officials in Washington, is planning to invite the parties to talks in Sweden this month.