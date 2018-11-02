Fri November 02, 2018
World

Web Desk
November 2, 2018

Eiffel Tower goes dark to pay tribute to murdered journalists

PARIS: The lights at Eiffel Tower went dim for a minute in silence to pay homage to murdered journalists.

 The lights went off at 5:29 to symbolically mourn the  occasion as  people gathered at Place de Varsovie, the square opposite the Eiffel Tower with posters and pictures of the murdered journalists.

The tribute came along International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists, which takes place on November 2.

Members of French NGO Reporters Without Borders (RSF) gathered in front of the Paris landmark to pay tribute to murdered journalists on occasion RSF stated that 77 members of the media, including 67 journalists were killed this year— while an estimated 337 journalist imprisoned.

The NGO stressed that 90 per cent criminal violence against journalists go unresolved.

Some of the posters included pictures of Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed last month in Saudi Consulate, while some reminisced the incident of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia who was killed in a car bomb explosion in October 2017 among others.

