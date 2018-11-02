PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected

BEIJING: China is expected to announce $6 billion financial package for Pakistan during Prime Minister Imran Khan visit and meeting with President Xi Jinping.



PM Imran Khan on Friday met with President Xi on his first visit to China since assuming office.

PM Imran Khan arrived in Beijing on five-day official visit at the invitation of the Chinese leadership. The premier was received at the airport by Transport Minister of China and other senior officials.

During meeting, according to sources, the prime minister took the Chinese leader into confidence over third country investment in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The package includes, $1.5 billion in grant, $1.5 billion in loans and an additional $3 billion CPEC package.

The prime minister would also discuss whole range of bilateral issues besides inking a number of agreements in meeting with Chinese leadership. He will also attend China International Import Expo on November 5 in Shanghai. Prime Minister will participate in the opening ceremony of the CIIE, and deliver a keynote speech.

Khan was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Advisor on Commerce and Trade Abdul Razzak Dawood, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed among others.

Earlier this week, the Chinese foreign ministry had said that the PM Imran's visit would provide an opportunity for the leaders of the two countries to open a new chapter of the development of bilateral relations under the new circumstances.

The two countries are close friends, good neighbours and development partners. The bilateral relationship has withstood the test of times. Regardless of domestic or international changes, this close friendship has served as a model of state-to-state relations for other countries.