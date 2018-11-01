Thu November 01, 2018
Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case

Asia Bibi acquitted: Complete Supreme Court verdict

Protests erupt in major cities as SC acquits Asia Bibi of blasphemy charges

Pakistan down New Zealand by two runs in last-over T20 thriller

State will not be cowed down by threats: PM Imran Khan on Asia Bibi's protests

Who issued Pakistani passports to Iranians apprehended in Bahrain?

CJP Nisar annoyed at Fawad’s ‘irresponsible’ statement

Asia Bibi case: Live traffic updates on Google Map in Lahore

DCs, cops’ transfers: Old wine in new bottle

"PM Imran's visit to China aims at extending scope of CPEC"

AFP
November 1, 2018

India beat West Indies, clinch ODI series 3-1

Thiruvananthapuram, India: India bowled out West Indies for a record low score and then beat them by nine wickets in the fifth and final one-day international Thursday to clinch the series 3-1.

Chasing a modest 105 for victory in Thiruvananthapuram, the hosts romped home in 14.5 overs with opener Rohit Sharma, on 63 and skipper Virat Kohli, on 33, remaining unconquered. 

West Indies 104 was their lowest ever one day total against India.

The two sides now head to Kolkata for the first of three Twenty20 internationals on November 4.


Azhar Ali announces retirement from ODI cricket

Embattled Cricket Australia chairman Peever quits

Son of Pakistani great Qadir wants to play for Australia

Imran Khan urged by Engineer to restore India-Pakistan Test links

Rana Dagubatti replaces Nana Patekar in 'Housefull 4' following harassment row

Azhar Ali announces retirement from ODI cricket

Aamir Khan hugs SRK in appreciation of upcoming film ‘Zero’

Bhansali's 'Heera Mandi' to star Sonam, Aishwarya, Madhuri amongst others: report

Katrina Kaif scrapped her knees for Thugs of Hindostan Song

Looking back at Aishwarya's glam moments on her 45th birthday

Aamir Khan hugs SRK in appreciation of upcoming film ‘Zero’

Priyanka Chopra's cameo appearance in Isn't It Romantic trailer upsets fans

