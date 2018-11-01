India beat West Indies, clinch ODI series 3-1

Thiruvananthapuram, India: India bowled out West Indies for a record low score and then beat them by nine wickets in the fifth and final one-day international Thursday to clinch the series 3-1.



Chasing a modest 105 for victory in Thiruvananthapuram, the hosts romped home in 14.5 overs with opener Rohit Sharma, on 63 and skipper Virat Kohli, on 33, remaining unconquered.

West Indies 104 was their lowest ever one day total against India.

The two sides now head to Kolkata for the first of three Twenty20 internationals on November 4.