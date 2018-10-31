Rare Emerald found in Zambia

A rare 1 Kg Emerald was discovered from a mine in Africa’s city Zambia on October 2.



This 5,655 carat emerald crystal was found from Gem field mines in Kangem by geologist Debapriya Rakshit and emerald miner Richard Kapeta.

The company stated that the stone has, "remarkable clarity and a perfectly balanced golden green hue."

Moreover the crystal is called "Inkalamu" which means "lion" in the local Zambia Bemba language.

The rare emerald will be cut into smaller pieces and auctioned in Singapore, in November.

Previously, a bigger emerald ‘elephant’ was discovered from Zambia in 2010 of 6,225-carat.