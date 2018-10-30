Tue October 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Fakhr-e-Alam detained at Russian airport, Pak in touch with authorities

Fakhr-e-Alam detained at Russian airport, Pak in touch with authorities
Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan

Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan
Facts about public debt

Facts about public debt
China-Pakistan bus service to be launched next week

China-Pakistan bus service to be launched next week
Is this 'Change' and 'Naya Pakistan' you promised us?, Malala's father questions PM Imran

Is this 'Change' and 'Naya Pakistan' you promised us?, Malala's father questions PM Imran
Owners of property in Dubai: Two businessmen named in FIA list included in delegation to China

Owners of property in Dubai: Two businessmen named in FIA list included in delegation to China
Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers

Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers
SBP instructs banks after ‘cyber attack’ on Bank Islami network

SBP instructs banks after ‘cyber attack’ on Bank Islami network
Babar Azam No.1 T20I batsman in the world

Babar Azam No.1 T20I batsman in the world
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy

World

AFP
October 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Yemen war must stop, French defence minister says

Paris -Yemen´s war must stop, France´s Defence Minister Florence Parly said Tuesday, toughening Paris´ stance as photographs of starving children trigger outrage around the world.

"It is more than time that this war ended and it is also important -- even France´s priority -- that the humanitarian situation must improve and that humanitarian aid can get through," Parly told BFM television and RMC radio.

"This military situation is an effective dead-end so this war must stop. That´s a priority."

More than 22 million Yemenis -- three quarters of the population -- are in need of humanitarian assistance in a conflict that has raged since 2015, when Saudi Arabia and its allies began bombing Huthi rebels.

Like other Western nations, France has come under increasing pressure over its arms supplies to the kingdom since the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul this month.

French President Emmanuel Macron insisted last week that sales of weapons to Riyadh -- France´s second biggest customer after India -- have "nothing to do with Mr Khashoggi".

"One shouldn´t mix everything up," Macron said, blasting calls to halt arms sales over the killing as "pure demagoguery".

"I can understand the link with Yemen, but there isn´t any with Mr Khashoggi," he added.

Parly reiterated her earlier insistence that France does not believe its arms have been used against civilians in Yemen.

"To my knowledge, the weapons we have sold recently have not been used against civilians," she said.

She defended France´s "relatively modest" weapons exports to Saudi Arabia, saying they were subject to tight restrictions.

"We don´t sell weapons like they´re baguettes," she said.

She added that France was exerting "relentless pressure" through the United Nations for a political settlement in Yemen.

Yemeni officials said Tuesday that the Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-linked Huthis had sent 10,000 new troops towards the vital rebel-held port city of Hodeida.

Fighting has killed almost 10,000 people since the coalition intervened, and sparked what the UN has labelled the world´s worst humanitarian crisis.

The world body warned last week that 14 million people in Yemen now face a serious threat of famine.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Giant rally backs ousted Sri Lankan PM

Giant rally backs ousted Sri Lankan PM
Germany´s deadliest post-war serial killer: nurse admits killing 99 patients

Germany´s deadliest post-war serial killer: nurse admits killing 99 patients
Uber seeks U-turn on ruling UK drivers are employees

Uber seeks U-turn on ruling UK drivers are employees
Lebanese govt talks hit snag over Sunni representation

Lebanese govt talks hit snag over Sunni representation
Load More load more

Spotlight

Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister, says Amir Khan

Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister, says Amir Khan
Karen Gillian tells how Marvel protect spoilers for next Avengers film

Karen Gillian tells how Marvel protect spoilers for next Avengers film
Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Arjun Kapoor opens about love for half-sisters Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor opens about love for half-sisters Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor

Photos & Videos

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?
Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport