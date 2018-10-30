Tue October 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Fakhr-e-Alam detained at Russian airport, Pak in touch with authorities

Fakhr-e-Alam detained at Russian airport, Pak in touch with authorities
Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan

Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan
Facts about public debt

Facts about public debt
Owners of property in Dubai: Two businessmen named in FIA list included in delegation to China

Owners of property in Dubai: Two businessmen named in FIA list included in delegation to China
China-Pakistan bus service to be launched next week

China-Pakistan bus service to be launched next week
Is this 'Change' and 'Naya Pakistan' you promised us?, Malala's father questions PM Imran

Is this 'Change' and 'Naya Pakistan' you promised us?, Malala's father questions PM Imran
SBP instructs banks after ‘cyber attack’ on Bank Islami network

SBP instructs banks after ‘cyber attack’ on Bank Islami network
EU Mission raises serious questions on 2018 polls’ counting process

EU Mission raises serious questions on 2018 polls’ counting process
Babar Azam No.1 T20I batsman in the world

Babar Azam No.1 T20I batsman in the world
Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of 3rd T20

Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of 3rd T20

World

REUTERS
October 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

UAE passes law to combat money laundering, terror financing

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates has passed a law to combat money laundering and terrorism financing, it said on Tuesday, as it aims to bring its rules into line with international standards on combating illicit money flows.

The law, which is in line with the requirements and recommendations of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), recommends the establishment of an independent financial information unit within the central bank to receive and investigate reports of illicit financing activity.

FATF is an international organisation that sets global standards for fighting illicit finance.

The UAE has been tightening its financial regulation to try to close regulatory gaps and overcome a perception that it is a hot spot for illicit money flows owing to its raft of free trade zones and geographic proximity to Iran. 

Dubai International Financial Centre this month updated its anti-money laundering and counter-terror financing rules.

“This decree is a fundamental pillar of anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism, and contributes to raising the effectiveness of the legal and institutional framework of the nation,” said deputy ruler of Dubai and finance minister Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid.

The law, which follows a decree by UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahyan, will be implemented one month after its publication in the Official Gazette.

The law signals an acceleration in the UAE’s efforts to modernise its financial regulatory environment after it announced on Sunday new legislation governing the central bank and the regulation of financial institutions and activities.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

German nurse serial killer on trial over 100 deaths

German nurse serial killer on trial over 100 deaths
Another Israeli minister visits UAE

Another Israeli minister visits UAE
Khashoggi´s fiancee hits out at Trump over ´cover-up´

Khashoggi´s fiancee hits out at Trump over ´cover-up´
NASA spacecraft breaks record for coming closest to Sun

NASA spacecraft breaks record for coming closest to Sun
Load More load more

Spotlight

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Ranveer Singh reveals he wants to play father of this star-child

Ranveer Singh reveals he wants to play father of this star-child
Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Arjun Kapoor opens about love for half-sisters Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor opens about love for half-sisters Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor

Photos & Videos

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?
Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport