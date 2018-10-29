Mon October 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'

PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'
Babar, Shadab help Pakistan whitewash Australia

Babar, Shadab help Pakistan whitewash Australia
Netizens respond to govt-led ‘Pakistan Citizen Portal’

Netizens respond to govt-led ‘Pakistan Citizen Portal’
President Arif Alvi boards commercial flight to Turkey

President Arif Alvi boards commercial flight to Turkey
Trump turns down India's invite for Republic Day celebrations

Trump turns down India's invite for Republic Day celebrations
Pakistan's 'penniless billionaires' expose money laundering frenzy

Pakistan's 'penniless billionaires' expose money laundering frenzy
Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final

Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final
Nawaz refuses to attend opposition APC

Nawaz refuses to attend opposition APC
Bringing govt down not difficult: Zardari

Bringing govt down not difficult: Zardari
Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan

Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

SBP instructs banks after ‘cyber attack’ on Bank Islami network

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan has issued instructions to all the banks after Bank Islami reported ‘cyber attack’ on its payment cards network.

In a letter to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the bank informed the PSX about the security breach.

“On the morning of October 27, 2018 certain abnormal transactions valuing Rs 2.6 million were detected by the Bank on one of its international payment card scheme. The Bank immediately took precautionary steps which, interalia, included shutting its international payment scheme. All monies withdrawn from accounts i.e. Rs 2.6 million have been credited in the respective accounts,” it said.

Following the incident, the SBP issued directives to all banks to foster arrangements to ensure security of all payment cards in the country and monitor on real-time basis usage activity of their cards, especially overseas transactions.

The following directives have been issued to all banks in Pakistan to ensure that:

  1. Security measures on all IT systems including those related to card operations are continuously updated to meet any challenges in future.
  2. Resources are deployed to ensure the 24/7 real time monitoring of card operations related systems and transactions.
  3. Immediately coordinate with all the payment schemes, switch operators and media service providers the banks are integrated with to identify any malicious activity of suspicious transactions.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Educational institutes in Sindh to remain closed tomorrow for Chehlum

Educational institutes in Sindh to remain closed tomorrow for Chehlum

Babar Azam No.1 T20I batsman in the world

Babar Azam No.1 T20I batsman in the world
CJP takes notice of IGP Islamabad transfer

CJP takes notice of IGP Islamabad transfer
Schools of Sorts: Too Taxing for Parents

Schools of Sorts: Too Taxing for Parents
Load More load more

Spotlight

Halloween rules box office for second week

Halloween rules box office for second week
Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final

Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final
Khadim Rizvi's free advice to pay off Pak loans

Khadim Rizvi's free advice to pay off Pak loans
Priyanka Chopra kicks off wedding festivities with bridal shower in New York

Priyanka Chopra kicks off wedding festivities with bridal shower in New York

Photos & Videos

Priyanka Chopra kicks off wedding festivities with bridal shower in New York

Priyanka Chopra kicks off wedding festivities with bridal shower in New York
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage