Sat October 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges

Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges
Pakistan survive Maxwell onslaught to win series

Pakistan survive Maxwell onslaught to win series
Lahore on trajectory to becoming Smart City

Lahore on trajectory to becoming Smart City
Civil service reforms that work

Civil service reforms that work
Faisalabad man arrested over Facebook photos

Faisalabad man arrested over Facebook photos
Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad

Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad
Court asked to take notice of Fawad 's remarks about Nawaz

Court asked to take notice of Fawad 's remarks about Nawaz
Will bring funds, tech from China: PM

Will bring funds, tech from China: PM
Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk

Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk
China not asked for military access to Gwadar, Pakistan admiral says

China not asked for military access to Gwadar, Pakistan admiral says

World

AFP
October 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

´It hurts in the depths of my soul´ - Messi absence a disaster for his fanatical fans

Barcelona´s Argentinian forward Lionel Messi attends the UEFA Champions League group B match Barcelona against Inter Milan at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on October 24, 2018. / AFP

BARCELONA: Barcelona will miss Lionel Messi on Sunday - his goals, his dribbles, his presence as much as anything - but the angst will be gone with the help of three weeks´ rest and a sling.

For the fans that came to see him, not the match or the teams, but him, the disappointment will be harder to shake.

This will be the first Clasico without either Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo since December 2007, when Julio Baptista´s winner was the difference in a 1-0 win for Real Madrid.

There have been 35 games between them since. Messi has lit up more than a few - the hat-trick in 2007, the two free-kicks, and that run, leaving five Madrid players for dead, Sergio Ramos twice.

In a stall on Carrer d´Aristides Maillol, lining the western edge of Camp Nou, a vendor stands under a collection of red and yellow scarves, behind him pinned up shirts with Messi, 10, on their backs.

"We will sell Messi shirts here even 20 years after he retires," he says. "Nothing will change on Sunday." What does a Clasico mean without Messi? "No hay". "There isn´t one".

Which isn´t true of course. It was 1902 when Barcelona first appeared in Madrid for the semi-final of the Copa Coronacion. There have been 199 of them without Messi and there will be many more after he has gone.

But in this current era, this fixture, at Camp Nou, is about him more than anyone else. Everyone wants to witness Messi once, still more on the biggest stage.

When he stayed down clutching his broken right arm against Sevilla last weekend, it was a blow for Barca but a blow too for the thousands that thought they were eight days away.

More than 8,000 kilometres away in Whitehorse, northern Canada, Barcelona fan Myles was one of those watching. He has ´MESSI´ as his car number plate. His six years supporting means he has only ever known the club with Messi in it.

"I consider myself a big Barca fan but I have a special obsession with Messi," he says.

Myles and his girlfriend paid 500 euros each for tickets to this Clasico. Their 19-hour flights, each way, cost a combined 1600 Canadian dollars.

"To say I was shell-shocked when he got injured is an understatement," Myles says. It is not about the money. "In a scenario where it was guaranteed Messi would play I would have paid north of 2000 dollars for tickets."

The sense of time running out increases the stakes for these far-away fans. Messi turned 31 in June and this next meeting is a sneak peak into the future. Not long away, supporters will wonder if every Clasico could be his last.

Lucas is from Texas, celebrating his 10-year wedding anniversary in Spain. He will go alone to the Camp Nou on Sunday, where he has shelled out 1400 US dollars on a VIP ticket.

"I knew it was a once in a lifetime opportunity for me," Lucas said. "I thought it could be my first, and likely only time, watching Messi play."

There are the family connections too, like Marta and her brother Javier, who have flown over from Tenerife, and have been Barcelona fans since they were children.

"We support Barca but we love Messi," Marta said. "Our hope has always been to see Barca at the Camp Nou but even more exciting was to see the best player in history. The injury against Sevilla left us so disappointed."

And those that came out of national pride like Laucha, who has travelled from Viedma in Argentina. "I am a Boca Juniors fan and the expense was considerable, but Messi is Messi," she said. "This opportunity will probably not come again for me. It hurts in the depths of my soul."

Samantha from England, whose husband is taking their fanatical eight-year-old son as a birthday present, would even accept a sighting. "Perhaps he could still walk around the pitch and wave," she says.

There is no other footballer that attracts so much adulation so far around the globe as Messi.

As the biggest teams are increasingly watched more on screens than from stands, by supporters with no tangible link to their cities, the most recognisable players are becoming just as iconic as their clubs.

When one website advertised tickets on Twitter for last weekend´s game between Barca and Sevilla, the bait was catching Messi in full flow. "Sevilla are one of #Messi´s favourite victims," it read.

Madrid are too. He has 26 goals in 38 games against them, but not on Sunday. For his opponents, relief. For some of his fans, regret, and the hope the chance will come round again.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Battles begin to turn in long war on TB

Battles begin to turn in long war on TB
Khashoggi murder 'must concern us all': Mattis to Arab forum

Khashoggi murder 'must concern us all': Mattis to Arab forum
US journalist Megyn Kelly loses talk show after blackface remark

US journalist Megyn Kelly loses talk show after blackface remark
Bolivia´s 'oldest woman' celebrates 118th birthday

Bolivia´s 'oldest woman' celebrates 118th birthday
Load More load more

Spotlight

FIFA announce increased prize money for women´s World Cup

FIFA announce increased prize money for women´s World Cup
Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk

Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk
Samsung Galaxy S10 may have six colors

Samsung Galaxy S10 may have six colors

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Photos & Videos

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Katrina Kaif speaks of ‘moments of tears’ working with choreographer Prabhudeva

Katrina Kaif speaks of ‘moments of tears’ working with choreographer Prabhudeva
Hugh Jackman on his way to the White House in The Front Runner trailer

Hugh Jackman on his way to the White House in The Front Runner trailer

Kangana replaces Deepika Padukone as Bollywood's highest paid actress

Kangana replaces Deepika Padukone as Bollywood's highest paid actress