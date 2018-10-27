Fri October 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
A plate of Biryani that led to a tale of love between Japan, Pakistan

A plate of Biryani that led to a tale of love between Japan, Pakistan
Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

Saudi Arabia reduces visa fee for Pakistani workers on PM's request

Saudi Arabia reduces visa fee for Pakistani workers on PM's request
Shahid Masood flees court as pre-arrest bail dismissed

Shahid Masood flees court as pre-arrest bail dismissed
Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges

Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges
First Pakistani space mission in 2022

First Pakistani space mission in 2022
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

Pakistan beat Australia to win 10th T20 series in a row

Pakistan beat Australia to win 10th T20 series in a row
Civil service reforms that work

Civil service reforms that work
Pillion riding banned for 5 days in Karachi

Pillion riding banned for 5 days in Karachi

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of second T20

DUBAI: The Scoreboard of the second of three-T20 International series between Pakistan and Australia in Dubai  on Friday.

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed won the toss and elected to bat first in the second T20I.  Green shirts  thrashed kangaroos by 11 runs in the game  to take 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Sarfraz-led Pakistan team  set a target of 148 for kangaroos. Chasing  a decent target Australia failed 11 runs short to  136 for 8 in twenty overs.

Imad Wasim brilliantly bowled to  be declared as man of the match in the second consecutive game.

SCOREBOARD:

===============================================================Pakistan

===============================================================

Babar Azam c Finch b Short                                                                                                                                                                                                         45

Fakhar Zaman c Carey b Coulter-Nile                          11

Mohammad Hafeez c Short b Stanlake                                                                                                                 40

Shoaib Malik c Marsh b Coulter-Nile                           14

Asif Ali c Short b Stanlake                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                     9

Faheem Ashraf not out                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                     17

Hasan Ali c Marsh b Coulter-Nile                                                                                                                                                                                                   0

Imad Wasim not out                                                                                        1

===============================================================

Extras: (lb 6, w 4) 10

---------------------------------------------------------------

Total: (for six wkts; 20 overs) 147

===============================================================

Did not bat: Sarfraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Fall of wickets: 1-29 (Zaman), 2-99 (Hafeez), 3-106 (Azam), 4-117 (Asif) 5-131 (Malik), 6-131 (Hasan)

Bowling: Maxwell 1-0-5-0 (1w), Coulter-Nile 3-0-18-3, Stanlake 4-0-36-2, Tye 4-0-40-0 (3w), Marsh 1-0-5-0, Zampa 4-0-21-0, Short 3-0-16-1

===============================================================Australia

===============================================================

A. Finch c Zaman b Shadab                                                        3

D. Short run out                                                                                           2

C. Lynn c Shadab b Wasim                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    7

M. Marsh c Sarfraz b Shadab                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                 21

G. Maxwell c Malik b Shaheen                                                                                                                                                                                                                   52

A. Carey c Zaman b Hafeez                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                1

B. McDermott run out                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               3

N. Coulter-Nile c Asif b Shaheen                                                                                                                                                         27

A. Tye not out                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          2

A. Zampa not out                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    0

===============================================================

Extras: (lb13, w5) 18

---------------------------------------------------------------

Total: (for eight wkts; 20 overs) 136

===============================================================

Did not bat: B. Stanlake

Fall of wickets: 1-11 (Short), 2-19 (Lynn), 3-31 (Finch), 4-61 (Marsh), 5-62 (Carey), 6-73 (McDermott), 7-132 (Maxwell), 8-134 (Coulter-Nile)

Bowling: Wasim 4-1-8-1 (1w), Ashraf 3-0-14-0, Shadab 4-0-30-2, Shaheen 4-0-35-2 (4w), Hasan 4-0-32-0, Hafeez 1-0-4-1

Result

Pakistan won by 11 runs

Man of the match

Imad Wasim

Toss

Pakistan

Series

Pakistan took 2-0 lead in the three-match series

Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK) and Asif Yaqoob (PAK)

TV umpire: Rashid Riaz (PAK)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PTI govt bans first-class travel for PM, Chairman Senate, Speaker NA

PTI govt bans first-class travel for PM, Chairman Senate, Speaker NA
Naya Pakistan Housing Project received encouraging response: PM Imran

Naya Pakistan Housing Project received encouraging response: PM Imran
PM Imran, UAE delegation discuss investment in Pakistan

PM Imran, UAE delegation discuss investment in Pakistan
Chinese Ambassador meets COAS General Bajwa

Chinese Ambassador meets COAS General Bajwa
Load More load more

Spotlight

FIFA announce increased prize money for women´s World Cup

FIFA announce increased prize money for women´s World Cup
Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk

Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk
Samsung Galaxy S10 may have six colors

Samsung Galaxy S10 may have six colors

Facebook blocks Iran-linked bid to sway US, British politics

Facebook blocks Iran-linked bid to sway US, British politics

Photos & Videos

Meghan and Harry royal wedding outfits go on show in Windsor

Meghan and Harry royal wedding outfits go on show in Windsor
Katrina Kaif speaks of ‘moments of tears’ working with choreographer Prabhudeva

Katrina Kaif speaks of ‘moments of tears’ working with choreographer Prabhudeva
Hugh Jackman on his way to the White House in The Front Runner trailer

Hugh Jackman on his way to the White House in The Front Runner trailer

Kangana replaces Deepika Padukone as Bollywood's highest paid actress

Kangana replaces Deepika Padukone as Bollywood's highest paid actress