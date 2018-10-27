Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of second T20

DUBAI: The Scoreboard of the second of three-T20 International series between Pakistan and Australia in Dubai on Friday.

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed won the toss and elected to bat first in the second T20I. Green shirts thrashed kangaroos by 11 runs in the game to take 2-0 lead in the three-match series.



Sarfraz-led Pakistan team set a target of 148 for kangaroos. Chasing a decent target Australia failed 11 runs short to 136 for 8 in twenty overs.



Imad Wasim brilliantly bowled to be declared as man of the match in the second consecutive game.



SCOREBOARD:



===============================================================Pakistan

===============================================================



Babar Azam c Finch b Short 45

Fakhar Zaman c Carey b Coulter-Nile 11

Mohammad Hafeez c Short b Stanlake 40

Shoaib Malik c Marsh b Coulter-Nile 14

Asif Ali c Short b Stanlake 9

Faheem Ashraf not out 17

Hasan Ali c Marsh b Coulter-Nile 0

Imad Wasim not out 1

===============================================================

Extras: (lb 6, w 4) 10

---------------------------------------------------------------



Total: (for six wkts; 20 overs) 147

===============================================================

Did not bat: Sarfraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Fall of wickets: 1-29 (Zaman), 2-99 (Hafeez), 3-106 (Azam), 4-117 (Asif) 5-131 (Malik), 6-131 (Hasan)

Bowling: Maxwell 1-0-5-0 (1w), Coulter-Nile 3-0-18-3, Stanlake 4-0-36-2, Tye 4-0-40-0 (3w), Marsh 1-0-5-0, Zampa 4-0-21-0, Short 3-0-16-1

===============================================================Australia

===============================================================

A. Finch c Zaman b Shadab 3

D. Short run out 2

C. Lynn c Shadab b Wasim 7

M. Marsh c Sarfraz b Shadab 21

G. Maxwell c Malik b Shaheen 52

A. Carey c Zaman b Hafeez 1

B. McDermott run out 3

N. Coulter-Nile c Asif b Shaheen 27

A. Tye not out 2



A. Zampa not out 0

===============================================================

Extras: (lb13, w5) 18

---------------------------------------------------------------

Total: (for eight wkts; 20 overs) 136

===============================================================

Did not bat: B. Stanlake

Fall of wickets: 1-11 (Short), 2-19 (Lynn), 3-31 (Finch), 4-61 (Marsh), 5-62 (Carey), 6-73 (McDermott), 7-132 (Maxwell), 8-134 (Coulter-Nile)

Bowling: Wasim 4-1-8-1 (1w), Ashraf 3-0-14-0, Shadab 4-0-30-2, Shaheen 4-0-35-2 (4w), Hasan 4-0-32-0, Hafeez 1-0-4-1

Result



Pakistan won by 11 runs

Man of the match



Imad Wasim

Toss



Pakistan

Series

Pakistan took 2-0 lead in the three-match series

Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK) and Asif Yaqoob (PAK)

TV umpire: Rashid Riaz (PAK)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

+









