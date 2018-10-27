Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of second T20

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DUBAI: The Scoreboard of the second of three-T20 International series between Pakistan and Australia in Dubai on Friday.
Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed won the toss and elected to bat first in the second T20I. Green shirts thrashed kangaroos by 11 runs in the game to take 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
Sarfraz-led Pakistan team set a target of 148 for kangaroos. Chasing a decent target Australia failed 11 runs short to 136 for 8 in twenty overs.
Imad Wasim brilliantly bowled to be declared as man of the match in the second consecutive game.
SCOREBOARD:
===============================================================Pakistan
===============================================================
Babar Azam c Finch b Short 45
Fakhar Zaman c Carey b Coulter-Nile 11
Mohammad Hafeez c Short b Stanlake 40
Shoaib Malik c Marsh b Coulter-Nile 14
Asif Ali c Short b Stanlake 9
Faheem Ashraf not out 17
Hasan Ali c Marsh b Coulter-Nile 0
Imad Wasim not out 1
===============================================================
Extras: (lb 6, w 4) 10
---------------------------------------------------------------
Total: (for six wkts; 20 overs) 147
===============================================================
Did not bat: Sarfraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi
Fall of wickets: 1-29 (Zaman), 2-99 (Hafeez), 3-106 (Azam), 4-117 (Asif) 5-131 (Malik), 6-131 (Hasan)
Bowling: Maxwell 1-0-5-0 (1w), Coulter-Nile 3-0-18-3, Stanlake 4-0-36-2, Tye 4-0-40-0 (3w), Marsh 1-0-5-0, Zampa 4-0-21-0, Short 3-0-16-1
===============================================================Australia
===============================================================
A. Finch c Zaman b Shadab 3
D. Short run out 2
C. Lynn c Shadab b Wasim 7
M. Marsh c Sarfraz b Shadab 21
G. Maxwell c Malik b Shaheen 52
A. Carey c Zaman b Hafeez 1
B. McDermott run out 3
N. Coulter-Nile c Asif b Shaheen 27
A. Tye not out 2
A. Zampa not out 0
===============================================================
Extras: (lb13, w5) 18
---------------------------------------------------------------
Total: (for eight wkts; 20 overs) 136
===============================================================
Did not bat: B. Stanlake
Fall of wickets: 1-11 (Short), 2-19 (Lynn), 3-31 (Finch), 4-61 (Marsh), 5-62 (Carey), 6-73 (McDermott), 7-132 (Maxwell), 8-134 (Coulter-Nile)
Bowling: Wasim 4-1-8-1 (1w), Ashraf 3-0-14-0, Shadab 4-0-30-2, Shaheen 4-0-35-2 (4w), Hasan 4-0-32-0, Hafeez 1-0-4-1
Pakistan won by 11 runs
Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK) and Asif Yaqoob (PAK)
TV umpire: Rashid Riaz (PAK)
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)
Comments