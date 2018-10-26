Fri October 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
A plate of Biryani that led to a tale of love between Japan, Pakistan

A plate of Biryani that led to a tale of love between Japan, Pakistan
Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

Saudi Arabia reduces visa fee for Pakistani workers on PM's request

Saudi Arabia reduces visa fee for Pakistani workers on PM's request
Shahid Masood flees court as pre-arrest bail dismissed

Shahid Masood flees court as pre-arrest bail dismissed
First Pakistani space mission in 2022

First Pakistani space mission in 2022
Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges

Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

Pillion riding banned for 5 days in Karachi

Pillion riding banned for 5 days in Karachi
Pakistani included in top 40 analytical scientists

Pakistani included in top 40 analytical scientists
CPEC to become a base to build future Pakistan-China ties: Imran Khan

CPEC to become a base to build future Pakistan-China ties: Imran Khan

Sports

Web Desk
October 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PCB’s four-member cricket committee established

LAHORE: A four-member cricket committee has been established by the Governing Board of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday.

The committee will assist and advise the PCB chairman regarding all cricketing matters in the country.

Headed by former international cricketer/chief selector/head coach Mohsin Khan, the committee comprises the following members:

Wasim Akram (former Pakistan captain), Misbah-ul-Haq (former Pakistan captain) and Urooj Mumtaz (former women’s captain and women’s selector).

The ex-officio members include Zakir Khan, Director International Cricket, Haroon Rasheed, Director Domestic Cricket and Mudassar Nazar, Director Academies.

The committee will review the plans for promotion and conduct of the game of cricket at all levels.

Following will be the functions of the committee:

a- formulating playing conditions for domestic matches,

b- overseeing appointment of selection committees,

c- overseeing appointment of national team coaches,

d- meeting with chief selector and coach (men, women & junior) three times a year,

e- reviewing plans for the development of umpires, referees and curators,

f- receiving annual assessment of performance from management on umpires and referees,

g- reviewing preparation and quality of pitches.

h- reviewing condition of playing facilities (dressing rooms, practice facilities including net wickets)

i- giving views on any other matter referred by the chairman PCB.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

FIFA announce increased prize money for women´s World Cup

FIFA announce increased prize money for women´s World Cup
Tyson Fury opens up on how depression changed him

Tyson Fury opens up on how depression changed him

Tearful Osaka retires from WTA Finals

Tearful Osaka retires from WTA Finals
Williams guides Zimbabwe to 286-5 in third Bangladesh ODI

Williams guides Zimbabwe to 286-5 in third Bangladesh ODI
Load More load more

Spotlight

FIFA announce increased prize money for women´s World Cup

FIFA announce increased prize money for women´s World Cup
Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk

Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk
Samsung Galaxy S10 may have six colors

Samsung Galaxy S10 may have six colors

PCB forms special committee to lookafter cricketing matters

PCB forms special committee to lookafter cricketing matters

Photos & Videos

Meghan and Harry royal wedding outfits go on show in Windsor

Meghan and Harry royal wedding outfits go on show in Windsor
Katrina Kaif speaks of ‘moments of tears’ working with choreographer Prabhudeva

Katrina Kaif speaks of ‘moments of tears’ working with choreographer Prabhudeva
Hugh Jackman on his way to the White House in The Front Runner trailer

Hugh Jackman on his way to the White House in The Front Runner trailer

Kangana replaces Deepika Padukone as Bollywood's highest paid actress

Kangana replaces Deepika Padukone as Bollywood's highest paid actress