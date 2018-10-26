PCB’s four-member cricket committee established

LAHORE: A four-member cricket committee has been established by the Governing Board of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday.

The committee will assist and advise the PCB chairman regarding all cricketing matters in the country.

Headed by former international cricketer/chief selector/head coach Mohsin Khan, the committee comprises the following members:

Wasim Akram (former Pakistan captain), Misbah-ul-Haq (former Pakistan captain) and Urooj Mumtaz (former women’s captain and women’s selector).

The ex-officio members include Zakir Khan, Director International Cricket, Haroon Rasheed, Director Domestic Cricket and Mudassar Nazar, Director Academies.

The committee will review the plans for promotion and conduct of the game of cricket at all levels.

Following will be the functions of the committee:

a- formulating playing conditions for domestic matches,

b- overseeing appointment of selection committees,

c- overseeing appointment of national team coaches,

d- meeting with chief selector and coach (men, women & junior) three times a year,

e- reviewing plans for the development of umpires, referees and curators,

f- receiving annual assessment of performance from management on umpires and referees,

g- reviewing preparation and quality of pitches.

h- reviewing condition of playing facilities (dressing rooms, practice facilities including net wickets)

i- giving views on any other matter referred by the chairman PCB.