Wed October 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Here's why Pak-Indian FMs UNGA meeting was cancelled

Here's why Pak-Indian FMs UNGA meeting was cancelled
PM Imran says 'Pakistan desperate for loan' to shore up economy

PM Imran says 'Pakistan desperate for loan' to shore up economy
Crackdown against power thieves on the cards

Crackdown against power thieves on the cards
Ahad Cheema case: NAB quotes billions for media, millions for courts

Ahad Cheema case: NAB quotes billions for media, millions for courts
Guard shoots man trying to break into Washington TV station office

Guard shoots man trying to break into Washington TV station office
Time not opportune for immediate polls: Zardari

Time not opportune for immediate polls: Zardari
Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia

Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia
Treason allegations baseless, unimaginable: Nawaz

Treason allegations baseless, unimaginable: Nawaz
Asia Pacific Group yet to disclose assessment report

Asia Pacific Group yet to disclose assessment report
Army hands over Swat’s control to civil administration

Army hands over Swat’s control to civil administration

Health

Web Desk
October 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Aseefa Bhutto inoculates children with polio drops

KARACHI: Rotary Ambassador for Polio Ms. Aseefa Bhutto Zardari celebrated World Polio Day at the Emergency Operation Centre for Polio and inoculated children with two drops of the polio vaccine and met the people responsible for managing the polio programme in Sindh.

EOC coordinator Mr. Fayaz Jatoi and Technical Focal Person EOC Sindh Dr. Ahmad Ali Shaikh welcomed her to the polio cell and were joined by EOC Advisor Madam Shahnaz Wazir Ali, Chairman of the National Polio Plus Committee, Pakistan, for Rotary International Mr. Aziz Memon, Chief of Field Office UNICEF Sindh, Cristina Brugiolo, Technical Focal Person National EOC Dr. Altaf Bossan and team leads from WHO and UNICEF.

During the ceremony Ms. Aseefa Bhutto Zardari gave presents to children and conversed with their families. Following this there was a cake cutting ceremony to mark world polio day and after cutting the cake she appreciated the efforts made by the Sindh Polio team in the eradication of the virus.

“Pakistan has come a long way in polio eradication, from 306 cases in 2014 to 6 cases this year, this shows vaccines work and that we are close to eradicating polio from this country. It was the dream of my mother Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto to see a polio free Pakistan, we will make sure that dream becomes a reality. I thank the people working tirelessly at the EOC, it is their efforts that have brought the country to the brink of polio eradication. 

No child should have to suffer from a vaccine preventable disease, I appeal to all parents to vaccinate their children with two drops of the polio vaccine every time they are offered. As we celebrate world polio day, I also want to thank the women working at the frontline of this programme, their efforts and sacrifices have brought us success and without them nothing was possible.”

After the ceremony Ms. Aseefa Bhutto Zardari tweeted that: On #WorldPolioDay we recommit ourselves to the eradication of polio in Pakistan. We must protect every child from this crippling disease. It was the dream of my mother Shaheed Mohtarma #Benazir Bhutto to see a polio free Pakistan & it has become my mission to make her dream a reality.

World Polio Day is celebrated on the 24th of October every year and is an opportunity to raise awareness around vaccination. Pakistan and Afghanistan are the last two countries in the world which are still polio endemic but great progress has been made with historically low cases in Pakistan in 2017. 

This shows that the country is taking concrete efforts to eradicate polio and the day is not far when we will have a polio free world.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Health

Aseefa says making Pakistan a polio free has become her mission

Aseefa says making Pakistan a polio free has become her mission
President Alvi urges Pakistan to rise and end polio

President Alvi urges Pakistan to rise and end polio
Pakistan fully committed to ending polio: Imran Khan on World Polio Day

Pakistan fully committed to ending polio: Imran Khan on World Polio Day
Medical students establish HDU at JPMC at the cost of 3.5m rupees

Medical students establish HDU at JPMC at the cost of 3.5m rupees
Load More load more

Spotlight

PCB congratulates Sana Mair on historic ICC rise

PCB congratulates Sana Mair on historic ICC rise
Deepika, Ranveer to have two wedding ceremonies in Italy

Deepika, Ranveer to have two wedding ceremonies in Italy

Record-maker Kohli powers India to 321-6 in 2nd ODI

Record-maker Kohli powers India to 321-6 in 2nd ODI
Find out what Nick Jonas gifted ladylove Priyanka Chopra

Find out what Nick Jonas gifted ladylove Priyanka Chopra

Photos & Videos

Deepika, Ranveer to have two wedding ceremonies in Italy

Deepika, Ranveer to have two wedding ceremonies in Italy

Titanic II: New mega cruise to reminisce the doomed namesake in 2022

Titanic II: New mega cruise to reminisce the doomed namesake in 2022
Aseefa Bhutto inoculates children with polio drops

Aseefa Bhutto inoculates children with polio drops
Pantropical spotted dolphin released safely

Pantropical spotted dolphin released safely