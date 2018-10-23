Tue October 23, 2018
Health

October 23, 2018

Medical students establish HDU at JPMC at the cost of 3.5m rupees

Karachi: Executive Director Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) Dr. Seemin Jamali on Tuesday inaugurated a newly-established High Dependency Unit (HDU) at the Medical Ward 7 of the hospital, for which all the funds and equipment was arranged by the students of Sindh Medical College (SMC).

“Medical students of Sindh Medical College have collected donations and renovated this place, turned into a High Dependency Unit (HDU) in the medicine ward, where all modern monitoring facilities are available”, Dr. Seemin Jamali said and hoped that soon many other wards and departments would also be modernized and equipped like the newly-built HDU.

She said students of the SMC had formed an organization, which they called Patients Helping Hand and it was behind the collection of donations and transforming a portion of Medical Ward 7 into a high dependency unit where state-of-the-art monitors, hydraulic beds, arrangement of oxygen and other supplies had been made available to facilitate the patients and keep an eye over their vitals and conditions.

“I’m very proud of our students as they not only acquiring the knowledge but they are also learning and showing compassion and empathy. As a student, collecting missions of rupees from donors and utilizing it for patients’ welfare is a big achievement”, she maintained.

According to her, students associated with Patients Helping Hand had collected Rs. 3.5 million from donors including philanthropists and corporate organizations and used the amount to establish a modern HDU at the JPMC which was at par with some of the leading private sector hospitals in the country.

Incharge of the Medical Ward 7 and Professor of Medicine at JPMC Dr. Masroor Ahmed said it was a six-bed monitoring unit established in their ward which was equipped with latest monitoring equipment and added that it was an effort of medical students, who realized the sufferings of the patients and decided to do something before even becoming doctors.

“One of their predecessors, a student name Osama established this organization Patients Helping Hand, which established this HDU inaugurated today by the Executive Director JPMC Dr. Seemin Jamali”, Dr. Masroor said adding that Osama was now a doctor while current President of the Patients Helping Hand is a student whose name is Anzer.

This is not the only thing they have done at the JPMC as they are doing many more things for the welfare of poor patients and by the time, they would become doctors, they would be helping a large number of patients and suffering humanity in their careers, he observed.

