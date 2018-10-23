Tue October 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins

Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins
Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab

Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab
Pakistani doctor elected President of Royal Society of Medicine’s ENT section

Pakistani doctor elected President of Royal Society of Medicine’s ENT section
Mulla Baradar released from Pak jail

Mulla Baradar released from Pak jail
PM asks Aleem Khan to ‘vacate’ CM camp office

PM asks Aleem Khan to ‘vacate’ CM camp office
Zardari ready to talk to Nawaz

Zardari ready to talk to Nawaz
PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas

PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas
Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training

Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training
PTI loses both seats contested by incumbent governor in July 25 polls 

PTI loses both seats contested by incumbent governor in July 25 polls 
Imran to attend Saudi moot despite opposition

Imran to attend Saudi moot despite opposition

World

AFP
October 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Former French minister Tron on trial for rape

A French former government minister went on trial Tuesday accused of raping two former employees during foot-massaging sessions in his municipal office.

Georges Tron, a centre-right former deputy minister in charge of the civil service, was forced to resign in 2011 over the allegations made by two women who worked for him at the town hall of the southern Paris suburb of Draveil.

Tron, a 61-year-old former MP who is still mayor of Draveil, and his former deputy, Brigitte Gruel, also 61, are accused of abusing the women during foot reflexology sessions in Tron´s office that quickly turned into threesomes.

Their accusers said they felt powerless to resist being groped and penetrated digitally because they were afraid of losing their jobs.

Virginie Ettel, 41, later resigned, while Eva Loubrieu, 44, was fired after being accused of theft.

The two women both separately tried to commit suicide before filing police complaints against Tron and Gruel, according to Le Monde newspaper.

The two defendants deny the allegations, which emerged days after French former International Monetary Fund chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn was arrested in New York in May 2011 on charges of attempting to rape a hotel maid.

The criminal case against Strauss-Kahn later fell apart and he settled the civil case out of court but the affair had a knock-on effect in France, leading several women to break their silence about alleged harassment or assault by politicians and other public figures.

Tron´s trial had been set to take place in December 2017, in the midst of a global outpouring of accounts of sexual assault and harassment triggered by the Harvey Weinstein affair in the US.

The case was however postponed after the presiding judge was overheard telling lawyers that he wished a woman was hearing the case.

It is set to run until November 16 with a new judge, who is also male.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Vandalism and neglect haunt Libya´s ancient heritage sites

Vandalism and neglect haunt Libya´s ancient heritage sites
Pakistan air chief visits Royal Saudi Air Force headquarters

Pakistan air chief visits Royal Saudi Air Force headquarters
New royal couple puts motherhood above their U.S. tour

New royal couple puts motherhood above their U.S. tour
Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's remains found: report

Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's remains found: report
Load More load more

Spotlight

Dickwella, Chandimal power Sri Lanka to 366-6

Dickwella, Chandimal power Sri Lanka to 366-6
New royal couple puts motherhood above their U.S. tour

New royal couple puts motherhood above their U.S. tour
Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?
Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

Photos & Videos

World´s oldest intact shipwreck found in Black Sea

World´s oldest intact shipwreck found in Black Sea
Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

After Momina Musteshan's outburst, Ahad Raza Mir addresses Shireen Mazari with poise

After Momina Musteshan's outburst, Ahad Raza Mir addresses Shireen Mazari with poise

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?