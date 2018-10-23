Sana Mir tops ICC ODI bowling rankings

ISLAMABAD: Veteran Pakistan women’s cricketer Sana Mir has risen to the top of ICC ODI bowling rankings, adding yet another accolade to her list of achievements representing the country.

The 32-year-old former captain clinched the number one spot after bowling performances of 3/26, 1/37 and 3/53 against Australia in the recent ICC Women’s Championship series in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

That lifted her three spots on the table, as she went past Marizanne Kapp of South Africa and Australia’s Megan Schutt as well as the out-of-action Jess Jonassen of Australia, who slipped from No.1 to No.4.

Mir is the first Pakistani bowler in women’s cricket to clinch the number one spot at the ICC ODI bowling rankings.

Pakistan were however defeated 3-0 by Australia, who extended their lead over New Zealand at the top of the table, while losses outnumbered wins for Pakistan, who are now down at No.6, just above South Africa and Sri Lanka on the table

"This is a team effort of support staff and players who have helped me excel," Mir said on Twitter. "I would also like to thank ICC for providing us regular opportunities to play with the big teams through ICC women Championship and to coach Mark Coles, who chose to look at my skill rather than my age."







