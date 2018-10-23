Tue October 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins

Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins
Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab

Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab
Pakistani doctor elected President of Royal Society of Medicine’s ENT section

Pakistani doctor elected President of Royal Society of Medicine’s ENT section
Mulla Baradar released from Pak jail

Mulla Baradar released from Pak jail
PM asks Aleem Khan to ‘vacate’ CM camp office

PM asks Aleem Khan to ‘vacate’ CM camp office
Zardari ready to talk to Nawaz

Zardari ready to talk to Nawaz
PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas

PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas
Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training

Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training
PTI loses both seats contested by incumbent governor in July 25 polls 

PTI loses both seats contested by incumbent governor in July 25 polls 
Imran to attend Saudi moot despite opposition

Imran to attend Saudi moot despite opposition

Sports

Web Desk
October 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Sana Mir tops ICC ODI bowling rankings

ISLAMABAD: Veteran Pakistan women’s cricketer Sana Mir has risen to the top of ICC ODI bowling rankings, adding yet another accolade to her list of achievements representing the country.

The 32-year-old former captain clinched the number one spot after bowling performances of 3/26, 1/37 and 3/53 against Australia in the recent ICC Women’s Championship series in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

That lifted her three spots on the table, as she went past Marizanne Kapp of South Africa and Australia’s Megan Schutt as well as the out-of-action Jess Jonassen of Australia, who slipped from No.1 to No.4.

Mir is the first Pakistani bowler in women’s cricket to clinch the number one spot at the ICC ODI bowling rankings.

Pakistan were however defeated 3-0 by Australia, who extended their lead over New Zealand at the top of the table, while losses outnumbered wins for Pakistan, who are now down at No.6, just above South Africa and Sri Lanka on the table

Owing to their losses, Pakistan are now down at No.6, just above South Africa and Sri Lanka.

"This is a team effort of support staff and players who have helped me excel," Mir said on Twitter. "I would also like to thank ICC for providing us regular opportunities to play with the big teams through ICC women Championship and to coach Mark Coles, who chose to look at my skill rather than my age."



Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Virat Kohli doesn’t seem human sometimes - Tamim Iqbal

Virat Kohli doesn’t seem human sometimes - Tamim Iqbal
Shane Warne lambasts ‘ordinary’ Australia

Shane Warne lambasts ‘ordinary’ Australia
Ronaldo insists he is an ´example´ amid rape allegations

Ronaldo insists he is an ´example´ amid rape allegations
Sri Lanka arrests cricket official over $5.5m fraud

Sri Lanka arrests cricket official over $5.5m fraud
Load More load more

Spotlight

Ronaldo insists he is an ´example´ amid rape allegations

Ronaldo insists he is an ´example´ amid rape allegations
Shane Warne lambasts ‘ordinary’ Australia

Shane Warne lambasts ‘ordinary’ Australia
Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?
After Momina Musteshan's outburst, Ahad Raza Mir addresses Shireen Mazari with poise

After Momina Musteshan's outburst, Ahad Raza Mir addresses Shireen Mazari with poise

Photos & Videos

Sheep replace traffic in the heart of Madrid

Sheep replace traffic in the heart of Madrid
After Momina Musteshan's outburst, Ahad Raza Mir addresses Shireen Mazari with poise

After Momina Musteshan's outburst, Ahad Raza Mir addresses Shireen Mazari with poise

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's upcoming film to showcase his lighter side

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's upcoming film to showcase his lighter side