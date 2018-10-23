Tue October 23, 2018
Must Read
Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins

Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins
Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab

Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab
Pakistani doctor elected President of Royal Society of Medicine's ENT section

Pakistani doctor elected President of Royal Society of Medicine’s ENT section
Mulla Baradar released from Pak jail

Mulla Baradar released from Pak jail
PM asks Aleem Khan to 'vacate' CM camp office

PM asks Aleem Khan to ‘vacate’ CM camp office
Zardari ready to talk to Nawaz

Zardari ready to talk to Nawaz
PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas

PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas
Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training

Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training
PTI loses both seats contested by incumbent governor in July 25 polls 

PTI loses both seats contested by incumbent governor in July 25 polls 
Imran to attend Saudi moot despite opposition

Imran to attend Saudi moot despite opposition

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 23, 2018

Share

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?

Rumours are rife regarding Bollywood beauty Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas tying the knot very soon and fans of both the celebs cannot wait for them to get married.

Recently, the two love birds visited a wedding chapel in Las Vegas and got their fans wondering if there is a Christian wedding too on the cards.

The duo posed with a close friend at the chapel in the picture shared by Irish filmmaker Emmett Hughes that also featured actor Ashley Benson.

The photo showcases Priyanka standing between Nick and Ashley with red flowers in her hands and a tiara band.

As the picture went online it set many tongues wagging as to whether the two have gotten married in Las Vegas.

Priyanka and Nick are rumoured to be tying the knot in December this year at a private ceremony in Jodhpur, India. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's upcoming film to showcase his lighter side

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's upcoming film to showcase his lighter side

Victims and perpetrators of sexual harassment have shocked me, says A.R. Rehman

Victims and perpetrators of sexual harassment have shocked me, says A.R. Rehman

After Momina Musteshan's outburst, Ahad Raza Mir addresses Shireen Mazari with poise

After Momina Musteshan's outburst, Ahad Raza Mir addresses Shireen Mazari with poise

'Halloween' slashes franchise record with $77.5m launch

'Halloween' slashes franchise record with $77.5m launch
Spotlight

Ronaldo insists he is an ´example´ amid rape allegations

Ronaldo insists he is an ´example´ amid rape allegations
Shane Warne lambasts 'ordinary' Australia

Shane Warne lambasts ‘ordinary’ Australia
Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?
After Momina Musteshan's outburst, Ahad Raza Mir addresses Shireen Mazari with poise

After Momina Musteshan's outburst, Ahad Raza Mir addresses Shireen Mazari with poise

Photos & Videos

Sheep replace traffic in the heart of Madrid

Sheep replace traffic in the heart of Madrid
After Momina Musteshan's outburst, Ahad Raza Mir addresses Shireen Mazari with poise

After Momina Musteshan's outburst, Ahad Raza Mir addresses Shireen Mazari with poise

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's upcoming film to showcase his lighter side

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's upcoming film to showcase his lighter side