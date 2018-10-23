Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?

Rumours are rife regarding Bollywood beauty Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas tying the knot very soon and fans of both the celebs cannot wait for them to get married.



Recently, the two love birds visited a wedding chapel in Las Vegas and got their fans wondering if there is a Christian wedding too on the cards.

The duo posed with a close friend at the chapel in the picture shared by Irish filmmaker Emmett Hughes that also featured actor Ashley Benson.

The photo showcases Priyanka standing between Nick and Ashley with red flowers in her hands and a tiara band.

As the picture went online it set many tongues wagging as to whether the two have gotten married in Las Vegas.

Priyanka and Nick are rumoured to be tying the knot in December this year at a private ceremony in Jodhpur, India.