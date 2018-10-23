Mon October 22, 2018
World

REUTERS
October 23, 2018

Guard shoots man trying to break into Washington TV station office

WASHINGTON: A security guard shot and wounded a man who kicked in the front doors of the offices of the Fox 5 channel in Washington on Monday afternoon, the television station and police said.

Security camera video aired by the station showed the suspect, who police said was unarmed, kicking through two sets of plexiglass doors that lead into the building´s lobby before being shot.

"The man was reportedly confronted by a FOX 5 contracted security guard who shot the suspect in the upper torso," the channel, owned and operated by Fox Television Stations, reported.

No one else was hurt, according to Fox 5 and the police. The man, who has not been publicly identified, was carried into an ambulance on a stretcher and taken to a hospital conscious but in critical condition, the channel reported.

Melvin Gresham, a Metropolitan Police Department commander, told reporters at the scene the man was "stable, alert and conscious.

"Police did not discuss a possible motive for the incident. In June, a suspect who police said was motivated by a long-standing grudge against the Capital Gazette newspaper group in Annapolis, Maryland, shot and killed five people in the newsroom.

The man accused in that case has pleaded not guilty.

