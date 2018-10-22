Mon October 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion

PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion
NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?
Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani

Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani
Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan

Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan
Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary

Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary
By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP

By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP
ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3

ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3
$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement

$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement
Moving forward

Moving forward
The death of a journalist

The death of a journalist

Sports

AFP
October 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Herath to retire after first Test against England

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka´s left-arm bowler Rangana Herath is retiring earlier than expected and will bid farewell after next month´s opening Test against England in Galle, the cricket board announced Monday.

Herath, 40, was expected to bow out at the conclusion of England´s three-Test tour, but he will now call it quits from international cricket at the same ground where he made his Test debut against Australia in 1999.

"We respect and support Rangana´s decision even though his retirement will be a big loss for Sri Lanka Cricket," the Sri Lankan board said.

"We wish to thank him for the invaluable contribution he has made."

Herath has played 92 Tests, taking 430 wickets -- making him Sri Lanka´s second most prolific bowler behind Muttiah Muralitharan, who holds the all-time world record of 800.

His last ODI appearance was in Wellington against England in March 2015. The first Test against England starts on November 6.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Australia romp to win over UAE in one-off T20 contest

Australia romp to win over UAE in one-off T20 contest
Swim team braves pollution to dive into Gaza waters

Swim team braves pollution to dive into Gaza waters
Sri Lanka includes ambidextrous bowler in T20 squad

Sri Lanka includes ambidextrous bowler in T20 squad
Sri Lanka seeks Indian help to tackle match-fixing

Sri Lanka seeks Indian help to tackle match-fixing
Load More load more

Spotlight

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding
Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Pak food products showcased at world’s biggest fair in Paris

Pak food products showcased at world’s biggest fair in Paris

Photos & Videos

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding