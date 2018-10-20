Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Former Hindu right-wing political worker who took part in the contentious demolition of the Babri Masjid located in Ayodhya, India after having a change of heart embraced Islam.
Ever since his conversion, Mohammad Amir, formerly named Balbir Singh, has built more than 90 mosques as a means of atoning for his sin.
Additionally, Amir also renders services as a religious preacher.
The journey of Amir, from an ex-kar sevak, who joined thousand others coming from across the country to demolish the mosque to a devoted Muslim, is an inspiring one.
In an interview with India Today, Amir revealed how he was the first man to climb the middle dome.
Once a staunch saffron movement fighter, Mohammad Amir, said, “I was so consumed with guilt soon after the demolition and that’s the time when I decided to embrace Islam.”
Amir is also married to a Muslim lady and runs a school to spread the teachings of Islam.
