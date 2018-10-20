Sat October 20, 2018
World

Web Desk
October 20, 2018

Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques

Former Hindu right-wing political worker who took part in the contentious demolition of the Babri Masjid located in Ayodhya, India after having a change of heart embraced Islam. 

Ever since his conversion, Mohammad Amir, formerly named Balbir Singh, has built more than 90 mosques as a means of atoning for his sin.

Additionally, Amir also renders services as a religious preacher.

The journey of Amir, from an ex-kar sevak, who joined thousand others coming from across the country to demolish the mosque to a devoted Muslim, is an inspiring one.

In an interview with India Today, Amir revealed how he was the first man to climb the middle dome.

Once a staunch saffron movement fighter, Mohammad Amir, said, “I was so consumed with guilt soon after the demolition and that’s the time when I decided to embrace Islam.”

Amir is also married to a Muslim lady and runs a school to spread the teachings of Islam.

