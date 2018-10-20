Sat October 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
‘Throw him out’

‘Throw him out’
Forward bloc in Sindh govt in the making?

Forward bloc in Sindh govt in the making?
Coke Studio 11: Khumariyaan steals the show

Coke Studio 11: Khumariyaan steals the show
Meesha Shafi submits response to Ali Zafar's defamation notice

Meesha Shafi submits response to Ali Zafar's defamation notice
Weak replies annoy FATF team

Weak replies annoy FATF team
Kajol reveals nobody wanted Ajay Devgn and her to wed

Kajol reveals nobody wanted Ajay Devgn and her to wed
NAB detects 22 more properties of Ahad Cheema

NAB detects 22 more properties of Ahad Cheema
'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

Qatari foreign minister to arrive in Pak today

Qatari foreign minister to arrive in Pak today

Pakistan beat Australia in second Test, win series

Pakistan beat Australia in second Test, win series

World

REUTERS
October 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Twenty men convicted of grooming and raping young girls in Britain

Photo: BBC

LONDON: Twenty men in Britain have been convicted of grooming and sexually abusing several young girls, prosecutors said on Friday following the latest child sex abuse case involving large gangs.

The men were found guilty of more than 120 sex crimes against 15 girls in Huddersfield, northern England, between 2004 and 2011. Sixteen of the men have been jailed for between five and 18 years, while the other four will be sentenced next month.

“These men deliberately targeted their vulnerable victims, grooming and exploiting them for their sexual gratification,” said Michael Quinn of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

“The men sometimes used threats and violence and plied their victims with alcohol or drugs,” Quinn, a senior CPS prosecutor, said in a statement. “These men cared only for themselves and viewed these girls as objects to be used and abused at will.”

Britain has been rocked by a series of child sex abuse and trafficking cases in recent years, with hundreds of girls exploited by large gangs - often consisting mainly of men of Asian heritage.

The government in August announced a $2.6 million scheme to help authorities stop children at risk falling into the grip of traffickers and criminal gangs who rape them and force them to carry drugs from cities to rural areas.

At least 550 children suspected to have been sex trafficked were referred to the government last year, two-thirds of them British.

Yet many victims of sex abuse gangs are not classified as having been trafficked so the total number is hard to establish, experts say.

Lawmaker Sarah Champion said last month that cases in the public domain were “the tip of the iceberg”, and many child victims were not believed when they spoke out.

Champion is a member of parliament for Rotherham, a northern English town hit by revelations in 2014 that hundreds of children were sexually abused by gangs over a 16-year-period.

“I cannot stress enough that these girls are victims of sex trafficking,” said Bharti Patel, head of the charity ECPAT UK.

“We need to start seeing such abuse as a form of modern-day slavery,” she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques

Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques
Despite talk of equality, women bosses still rare in the US

Despite talk of equality, women bosses still rare in the US
Apple CEO urges Bloomberg to retract spy chip story

Apple CEO urges Bloomberg to retract spy chip story
Saudi explanation of Khashoggi death credible, 'important first step': Trump

Saudi explanation of Khashoggi death credible, 'important first step': Trump
Load More load more

Spotlight

Mohammad Abbas receives hero's welcome on arrival in home city Sialkot

Mohammad Abbas receives hero's welcome on arrival in home city Sialkot

Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques

Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques
CEO of Karachi firm removed after discriminating against hijab-wearing employee

CEO of Karachi firm removed after discriminating against hijab-wearing employee
Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations

Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations

Photos & Videos

Britain's Prince Harry scales Sydney Harbour Bridge with Australian PM

Britain's Prince Harry scales Sydney Harbour Bridge with Australian PM
Don´t just stand there! Azhar expects teasing from son for bizarre run out

Don´t just stand there! Azhar expects teasing from son for bizarre run out
Parineeti Chopra expresses desire of working opposite Fawad Khan

Parineeti Chopra expresses desire of working opposite Fawad Khan
Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations

Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations