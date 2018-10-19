Fri October 19, 2018
Sports

AFP
October 19, 2018

Jabeur becomes first Tunisian woman to make WTA final

MOSCOW: Ons Jabeur made history on Friday when she became the first Tunisian woman to reach a WTA final by seeing off Latvian fifth seed Anastasija Sevastova 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 at the Kremlin Cup in Moscow.

Jabeur, ranked 101st in the world and who came through qualifying, prevailed in one hour 37 minutes.

"This is really amazing and I´m really happy. I gave it all today, and it wasn´t easy because she plays really good," said 24-year-old Jabeur, who unleashed 45 winners on her way to victory.

"Maybe I was too relaxed in the second set. At the end, I stayed calm. It was a little bit frustrating because I missed some easy balls, but I said I was just going to play my game, and if it goes, it goes."

In Saturday´s final, Jabeur will face sixth-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia, last year´s runner-up, who put out Britain´s Johanna Konta 6-4, 6-3.

"They´re both playing good, so I hope they fight for four hours," Jabeur said. "The best win is that there is a Tunisian in the final."

Jabeur lost her only career meeting against Kasatkina at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

