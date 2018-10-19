Israeli forces wound 130 Palestinians at Gaza border protest

GAZA: Israeli soldiers shot and wounded 130 Palestinians during protests near the Gaza Strip border on Friday, the enclave’s Health Ministry said.



An Israeli military spokeswoman said about 10,000 demonstrators massed at the border and that some threw burning tyres, grenades and explosive devices at the troops across the fence.



But the protest was relatively small - some of the previous gatherings included about 30,000 people, a sign that tensions that have built up in the past few days may be easing.



Palestinians have been protesting along the border since March 30, demanding an end to Israel’s blockade of the territory and the right to return to lands that Palestinians fled or were driven from upon Israel’s founding in 1948.



About 200 Gazans have been killed by Israeli troops since the protests started, according to Palestinian Health Ministry figures.

More than 2 million Palestinians are packed into the narrow coastal enclave. Israel pulled troops and settlers from Gaza in 2005 but maintains tight control of its land and sea borders.