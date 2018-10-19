Fri October 19, 2018
Sports

AFP
October 19, 2018

Abdul Qadir’s son gets Australia PM XI nod

SYDNEY: Usman Qadir, the son of Pakistan spin-bowling great Abdul, was named in a Prime Minister’s XI to face South Africa on Friday, inching a little closer to his goal of one day representing Australia.

The 25-year-old, a leg-spinner like his father, moved to Australia to play for in 2016 and is hoping to become a citizen in 2020 and represent his adopted nation in the Twenty20 World Cup later that same year.

The Prime Minister’s XI is traditionally a mix of promising youngsters with experienced internationals whose time in the Australia side has come to an end and the side named to play South Africa in Canberra on Oct.

31 was no exception.

Captained by former Australia Twenty20 skipper George Bailey and with former test opener Chris Rogers at the top of batting order, the team also includes sprinkling of fringe national team and Australia A representatives.

Qadir earned his spot on the back of a promising start to his time in state competition with Western Australia, taking 3-50 on debut against Victoria in a one-dayer last month.

His fellow Pakistan-born leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed played three ODIs and two T20s for Australia after claiming asylum in the country in 2010, while current test opener Usman Khawaja was born in Islamabad before emigrating to Australia as a child.

