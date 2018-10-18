Thu October 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request

Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request
Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail
Shehbaz Sharif addresses first NA session after arrest

Shehbaz Sharif addresses first NA session after arrest
Mobile phones not to be blocked after Oct 20, says minister

Mobile phones not to be blocked after Oct 20, says minister
Pakistan likely to buy Chinese missile ‘better than’ Indo-Russian BrahMos: Global Times

Pakistan likely to buy Chinese missile ‘better than’ Indo-Russian BrahMos: Global Times
Pakistani revolutionary poet Habib Jalib's daughter runs taxi to earn livelihood

Pakistani revolutionary poet Habib Jalib's daughter runs taxi to earn livelihood
Pakistan may not approach IMF: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan may not approach IMF: PM Imran Khan
Five million in five years

Five million in five years
Zainab's murderer Imran Ali to be hanged today

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali to be hanged today
Govt reviews draconian NAB law

Govt reviews draconian NAB law

World

AFP
October 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Students given cookies baked with grandfather´s ashes: media

A teenage girl in California allegedly baked her grandfather´s ashes into cookies and handed them out to her school friends, local media reported on Wednesday.

The student is said to have given her baked goods to at least nine students, the Los Angeles Times said, citing police in Davis, near the state capital Sacramento.

Some ate the cookies without knowing about the macabre extra ingredient and were horrified, Lieutenant Paul Doroshov said, according to the Times.

In a bizarre twist, others among the Da Vinci Charter Academy students were fully aware and ate the cookies anyway, Doroshov told the newspaper, adding that he found the claims credible.

Student Andy Knox told local television station KCRA he was on his way into class when the unidentified young baker offered him one of her treats saying they contained a "special ingredient."

"I thought that she put drugs in it or something. So I asked her if like, ´Is this a weed cookie or something?´" he was quoted as saying.

"And she said ´No.´ She said it was her grandpa´s ashes. And then she kind of laughed. And I was really, I was kind of horrified."

Police are investigating the October 4 incident, according to multiple media reports, but have not made any arrests or taken action against the girl.

The Davis Joint Unified School District said in a statement its students were safe and there was "no health risk" to anyone involved.

"This recent case has been particularly challenging and we have responded appropriately and in the most respectful and dignified way possible," it went on.

"Those who were involved are remorseful and this is now a personal family matter and we want to respect the privacy of the families involved."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Kandahar police chief killed in Taliban attack

Kandahar police chief killed in Taliban attack
Editor Guild of India salutes courage shown by women, asks MJ Akbar to withdraw case

Editor Guild of India salutes courage shown by women, asks MJ Akbar to withdraw case
Myanmar Buddhist temple now a nirvana for snakes

Myanmar Buddhist temple now a nirvana for snakes
Afghan Taliban issue fresh call to boycott 'foreign plot' of elections

Afghan Taliban issue fresh call to boycott 'foreign plot' of elections
Load More load more

Spotlight

Fawad Khan, Humayun Saeed are good but lack star power: Syed Noor

Fawad Khan, Humayun Saeed are good but lack star power: Syed Noor

Farah Khan fears quick judgment and Twitter trial for Sajid Khan

Farah Khan fears quick judgment and Twitter trial for Sajid Khan

Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!

Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!
Editor Guild of India salutes courage shown by women, asks MJ Akbar to withdraw case

Editor Guild of India salutes courage shown by women, asks MJ Akbar to withdraw case

Photos & Videos

Watch outstanding delivery which earns Mir Hamza his first Test scalp

Watch outstanding delivery which earns Mir Hamza his first Test scalp
Video: Azhar Ali's astonishing run-out mirrors Ian Bell's dismissal from the past

Video: Azhar Ali's astonishing run-out mirrors Ian Bell's dismissal from the past
After Kiera Knightley, Kristen Bell calls out Disney movies over wrong messages

After Kiera Knightley, Kristen Bell calls out Disney movies over wrong messages

After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra

After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra