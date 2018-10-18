Unlucky Babar Azam fails to hit maiden Test century

ABU DHABI: Babar Azam suffered a major setback on Thursday when he was dismissed one run short of his maiden Test Century.

Azam, who has already struck eight century in his 51 one-day appearance, is yet to achieve the milestone in Test cricket, where his record has been anything but impressive.

He was dismissed lbw on 99 by Mitch Marsh. He went for a review hoping the decision might be overturned. But the replay showed that Azam was correctly given out.

In his 14 Test appearances, Babar is yet to make a century despite his remarkable one-day record.



