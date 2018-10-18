Thu October 18, 2018
Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request
Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail
Shehbaz Sharif addresses first NA session after arrest
Mobile phones not to be blocked after Oct 20, says minister
Pakistan likely to buy Chinese missile ‘better than’ Indo-Russian BrahMos: Global Times
Pakistani revolutionary poet Habib Jalib's daughter runs taxi to earn livelihood
Five million in five years
Pakistan may not approach IMF: PM Imran Khan
Zainab's murderer Imran Ali to be hanged today
Govt reviews draconian NAB law

Sports

Web Desk
October 18, 2018

Unlucky Babar Azam fails to hit maiden Test century

ABU DHABI: Babar Azam suffered a major setback on Thursday when he was dismissed one run short of his maiden Test Century.

Azam, who has already struck eight century in his 51 one-day appearance, is yet to achieve the milestone in Test cricket, where his record has been anything but impressive.

He was dismissed lbw on 99 by Mitch Marsh. He went for a review hoping the decision might be overturned. But the replay showed that Azam was correctly given out.

In his 14 Test appearances, Babar is yet to make a century despite his remarkable one-day record.



Australia set 538-run target after Pakistan declare at 400-9
Facebook launches 'war room' to combat manipulation
Babar, Sarfraz propel Pakistan to 350-5 in second Test
Video: Azhar Ali's astonishing run-out mirrors Ian Bell's dismissal from the past
Fawad Khan, Humayun Saeed are good but lack star power: Syed Noor

Farah Khan fears quick judgment and Twitter trial for Sajid Khan

Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!
Editor Guild of India salutes courage shown by women, asks MJ Akbar to withdraw case

Audience interest have led to increase in female-centric films: Kajol

Video: Azhar Ali's astonishing run-out mirrors Ian Bell's dismissal from the past
When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra