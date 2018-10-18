Thu October 18, 2018
Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail

Shehbaz Sharif addresses first NA session after arrest

Mobile phones not to be blocked after Oct 20, says minister

Pakistan likely to buy Chinese missile 'better than' Indo-Russian BrahMos: Global Times

Five million in five years

Govt reviews draconian NAB law

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali to be hanged today

Pakistani revolutionary poet Habib Jalib's daughter runs taxi to earn livelihood

When Sajid Khan called himself a 'dog' admitting he mistreated women

Sports

Web Desk
October 18, 2018

Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!

ABU DHABI: A dumbfounded Azhar Ali was run out in the most hilarious manner after the Pakistani batsman failed to anticipate his hit hasn’t made it to the boundary following which he stopped to chat with Asad Shafique mid-field.

Since then, Twitter has erupted in trolls and memes regarding Azhar Ali’s bizarre dismissal during Test series against Australia,  something that is being hailed by netizens  as one of the most extra-ordinary run outs ever seen.

Read the most amusing tweets here:


Watch: Azhar Ali gets run-out in the most bizarre manner

Australia to play T20 against UAE

Danish Kaneria admits guilt over spot-fixing after 6 years

England beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets in rain-hit ODI

Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse

Farah Khan fears quick judgment and Twitter trial for Sajid Khan

After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra

Anu Malik is a pedophile: singer Shweta Pandit

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback

Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

When Sajid Khan called himself a 'dog' admitting he mistreated women

After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra

