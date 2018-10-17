Wed October 17, 2018
World

Web Desk
October 17, 2018

Ethiopian women score half of cabinet representation in historic move

In a major gender shift in the Ethiopian political panorama, women have won over 50% of representation in the cabinet on Tuesday.

The move of reshuffling the cabinet to give half of the representation to women came from the newly-elected Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed as an attempt to reward women for their contributions to the nation’s evolution.

The premier had cancelled the number of ministries from 28 to 20 while handing over 10 of them to women, which include the ministries of defense, trade, transport and the newly-created ministry of peace, regarding which he states: “The main problem in this country is the lack of peace. This [peace] ministry will be working hard to ensure it prevails.”

Since taking charge of office in April, Abiy has commenced tactical and drastic developments.

In reference to the new cabinet, Abiy states that he expects “to reform their respective ministries, remove the walls of bureaucracy, bring innovation and technology to provide services efficiently.”

