Finance Division implements E-Office program

ISLAMABAD: In order to ensure efficiency and improved performance by officers at all levels, Finance Division has implemented E-Office program in line with government’s priorities and policies.

There are nearly 250 users in various wings for the E-office suite.

Mr. Arif Ahmad Khan, Secretary Finance inaugurated the e-office system in Ministry of Finance on Wednesday.

Addressing senior and middle management level officers on the occasion, he called upon them to master e-office skills and benefit from the automated system.

He also stressed complete digitization of records on priority basis. He added that implementation of the program shall facilitate institutional reforms and help improve performance.

He appreciated the contribution of the National Information Technology Board (NITB) and the Finance Ministry’s team led by Mr. Javed Iqbal Khan, Joint Secretary (BI) for taking on the challenge of training a large number of officials in a short span of time.

He hoped that the implementation of the E-office program at Finance Division will serve as a good example for other divisions to follow.