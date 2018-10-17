Wed October 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request

Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request
What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?

What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s upcoming song ‘Zindagi’ being shot in the US

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s upcoming song ‘Zindagi’ being shot in the US
Pakistan's first digital city to be established near Islamabad

Pakistan's first digital city to be established near Islamabad

Forward bloc in PTI?

Forward bloc in PTI?
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral
Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail
By-polls results raise alarm bells for Buzdar govt

By-polls results raise alarm bells for Buzdar govt
Watch the 'most dramatic catch': Mohammad Hafeez out

Watch the 'most dramatic catch': Mohammad Hafeez out

World

Web Desk
October 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

After MJ Akbar, another Indian politician accused of sexual misconduct

The #MeToo movement is going strong in India against the rampant sexual harassment that exists and has placed some of the very famous, influential men under the radar.

With the movement first started in Bollywood, it has now gone beyond the Indian film industry and into the political realms after Union Minister MJ Akbar was accuse of sexual misconduct by more than half a dozen women.

The campaign has now seen another politician, a Congress leader, being alleged of sexual harassment by a reporter named Sonal Kellogg.

Highlighting the plight women journalists go through, Sonal Kellogg shared her story of harassment that occurred in 2006 after her employer -- The Asian Age -- ceased publication in Gujarat and she moved to Mumbai.

It was then that she was given the responsibility of covering one of the Union ministries one headed by a leader who was the "media's favourite" and who studied at New Delhi's prestigious St Stephen's College before going to England for his masters.

Opening about her encounter with the minister without identifying him Sonal in a piece for DailyO wrote, “He would greet me each time with a kiss, which I thought was a Delhi thing - in Gujarat, where I come from, politicians don't greet women journalists with hugs and kisses. But he would hold my face and try to kiss me on the mouth."

She added that in 2014, she met the minister at his MP's bungalow in New Delhi.

While she was there and talking to him, Sonal says, the minister got up to go to the washroom. On the way to the washroom, the minister "stretched his hand and suddenly pressed one of my breasts."

A taken-aback Sonal then sharply told the minister: "Don't touch me." To this, the minister replied: "Why?"

She remembers not meeting the minister after the incident. But she said that #MeToo movement gave her enough strength to speak out. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Dissident Vietnam blogger ´Mother Mushroom´ released, on way to US

Dissident Vietnam blogger ´Mother Mushroom´ released, on way to US
Pakistan likely to buy Chinese missile ‘better than’ Indo-Russian BrahMos: Global Times

Pakistan likely to buy Chinese missile ‘better than’ Indo-Russian BrahMos: Global Times
Northern Irish writer Anna Burns wins Booker Prize

Northern Irish writer Anna Burns wins Booker Prize
Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback
Load More load more

Spotlight

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral
Sarfraz happy to respond to criticism with innings of 94

Sarfraz happy to respond to criticism with innings of 94
After MJ Akbar, another Indian politician accused of sexual misconduct

After MJ Akbar, another Indian politician accused of sexual misconduct

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

Photos & Videos

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback
Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral