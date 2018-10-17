Five-star Abbas bowls out Australia

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ABU DHABI: Australia, resuming at 20-2, were dismissed for 145 in their first innings on the second day of the second Test against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.
Mohammad Abbas (5-33) and Bilal Asif (3-23) rocked Australia as they conceded a big 137-run lead over Pakistan´s first innings total of 282.
Opener Aaron Finch (39) and Mitchell Starc (34) were the main Australian run-getters.
The first Test ended in a draw in Dubai last week.
