Wed October 17, 2018
Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request

What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s upcoming song ‘Zindagi’ being shot in the US

Pakistan's first digital city to be established near Islamabad

Forward bloc in PTI?

India's five-star fight goes viral

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail

By-polls results raise alarm bells for Buzdar govt

Watch the 'most dramatic catch': Mohammad Hafeez out

Sports

AFP
October 17, 2018

Five-star Abbas bowls out Australia

ABU DHABI: Australia, resuming at 20-2, were dismissed for 145 in their first innings on the second day of the second Test against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Mohammad Abbas (5-33) and Bilal Asif (3-23) rocked Australia as they conceded a big 137-run lead over Pakistan´s first innings total of 282.

Opener Aaron Finch (39) and Mitchell Starc (34) were the main Australian run-getters.

The first Test ended in a draw in Dubai last week.

Messi would struggle in current Man United team, says Scholes

Mani terms BCCI stance on Pak-India matches as ‘hypocrisy’

Sarfraz happy to respond to criticism with innings of 94

Abbas strikes twice after Pakistan bowled out for 282 against Australia

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral

Sarfraz happy to respond to criticism with innings of 94

After MJ Akbar, another Indian politician accused of sexual misconduct

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback

Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

India's five-star fight goes viral

