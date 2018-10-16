Tue October 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Latest party position after by-election 2018 results

Latest party position after by-election 2018 results
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 NA, 24 PA seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 NA, 24 PA seats
WhatsApp updates ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature

WhatsApp updates ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature
PTI suffers big electoral upset

PTI suffers big electoral upset
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 National Assembly seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 National Assembly seats
Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye

Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye
CPEC loans not responsible for Pakistan’s economic crisis: China

CPEC loans not responsible for Pakistan’s economic crisis: China
What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?

What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?
By-election 2018: Samar Bilour to be first woman MPA in 16 years

By-election 2018: Samar Bilour to be first woman MPA in 16 years
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 24 Provincial Assemblies seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 24 Provincial Assemblies seats

World

Web Desk
October 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Indian SC sanctions divorce to couple, waives six months ‘cooling-off’ period

India’s top court has allowed a couple to go their separate ways without waiting for the mandatory “cooling-off” period of six months on learning that they have decided to part as friends, a media report said.

A Supreme Court Bench of Justices Kurian Joseph and S.K. Kaul said the court found the husband and wife both “well-educated”. 

The judges had a long interaction with the couple and was “convinced that they have taken a conscious decision to part as friends” after entering into an amicable settlement. In terms of the settlement, the husband has paid the woman INR 12.5 lakh.

The apex court dissolved the marriage by a decree of divorce by mutual consent. It also quashed criminal proceedings before a Gujarat court, The Hindu reported.

Though the couple had come to the Supreme Court on a transfer of their legal dispute from a family court in Delhi to that in Gujarat, the apex court intervened to end the acrimony itself and smoothened the way for the couple to gain their divorce without bitterness.

“Having regard to the background of the litigations between the parties, we are convinced that there is no point in requiring the parties to wait for another six months. Accordingly, the period between first motion and the second motion is waived,” the Bench recorded in a September 25 order.

This is one of the first cases in which the Supreme Court has followed its own ruling in September 2017 that Hindu couples who have mutually agreed to separate need not wait anymore for the mandatory “cooling-off ” period of six months before divorce.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies of cancer at 65

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies of cancer at 65
'Friendly fire' destroys Belgian multi-million-dollar warplane at base

'Friendly fire' destroys Belgian multi-million-dollar warplane at base
French police arrest 4 suspected in gang rape posted online

French police arrest 4 suspected in gang rape posted online
A walking and talking robot appears in Britain's parliament

A walking and talking robot appears in Britain's parliament
Load More load more

Spotlight

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral
Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye

Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye
Kangana Ranaut calls out Bollywood hotshots for keeping silent on #MeToo

Kangana Ranaut calls out Bollywood hotshots for keeping silent on #MeToo

Pakistan, Australia to clash in ICC Women’s Championship

Pakistan, Australia to clash in ICC Women’s Championship

Photos & Videos

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral
'Friendly fire' destroys Belgian multi-million-dollar warplane at base

'Friendly fire' destroys Belgian multi-million-dollar warplane at base
After Sona Mohapatra, another singer accuses Kailash Kher, Toshi of sexual misconduct

After Sona Mohapatra, another singer accuses Kailash Kher, Toshi of sexual misconduct
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral