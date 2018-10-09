Zimbabwe restrict South African to 160-6 in first T20I

EAST LONDON, South Africa: A half-century by new cap Rassie van der Dussen enabled South Africa to recover from a poor start in the first Twenty20 international against Zimbabwe at Buffalo Park on Tuesday.

Van der Dussen, 29, made 56 off 44 balls in a South African total of 160 for six after coming in with his team struggling on 11 for two in the second over.

Van der Dussen and David Miller (39) put on 87 off 66 balls for the fourth wicket but South Africa were unable to dominate against a disciplined Zimbabwe bowling attack on a slow pitch.

Kyle Jarvis took three for 37 and Chris Mpofu took two for 24. Both claimed early wickets and bowled well in the death overs, with South Africa able to score only 36 runs while losing three wickets in the last four overs.

Leg-spinner Brandon Mavuta, 21, a former Zimbabwe under-19 captain, showed outstanding control, taking one for 19 in four overs. He dismissed South African captain Faf du Plessis for a hard-hit 34 off 20 balls.