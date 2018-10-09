Tue October 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results

BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results
Cyclone Luban in Arabian Sea might impact Balochistan, Karachi: Met office

Cyclone Luban in Arabian Sea might impact Balochistan, Karachi: Met office
Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Another surgical strike?

Another surgical strike?
PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign today

PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign today
Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package

Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package
The Bangladesh model

The Bangladesh model
Experienced incompetence?

Experienced incompetence?
Price hike compulsion, no immediate remedy: PM

Price hike compulsion, no immediate remedy: PM
#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

World

Murtaza Ali Shah
October 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Junaid, Zakaria cleared by police for acting in ‘self defence’ in brawl

LONDON: Scotland Yard has decided to not take action against Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s son Junaid Safdar and Hussain Nawaz’s son Zakaria Sharif for being involved in a fight outside Avenfield flats which saw one man being taken to hospital for minor injuries.

Junaid Safdar and Zakaria Sharif were arrested on the evening of July 12, 2018 – moments after Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz left from Harley Street Clinic for Heathrow airport to return to Pakistan to go to jail after conviction by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Court. Junaid and Zakaria were met by a group of violent protestors as they approached the back entrance of their apartment from the Park Lane side. They were returning home after sending off Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz to the airport.

Several protests were held outside the flats by activists of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) during which the protestors said they were assembling to take possession of the Avenfield flats.

The footage saw one of the protestors wearing knuckles and attacking the duo with an umbrella and then throwing a shopping trolley them. The footage saw them retaliating to the attack and as a result one of the attackers fell on the floor during scuffle.

Speaking to The News, a spokesman of Scotland Yard said on Tuesday that the Police were called at approximately “18:45 hrs on Thursday, 12 July to reports of a fight on Park Lane, SW1”.

The police said that “officers attended” and “one person was taken to a central London hospital for treatment to minor injuries.Two men aged 20 and 23 were arrested on suspicion of assault. They were taken to a central London police station for questioning. They were subsequently released with no further action”.

A source familiar with the case said that the police probed the case and found that both of acted in self defence. The Police confirmed that both Junaid and Zakaria had been informed that “no further action” would be taken.

It is understood that Junaid and Zakaria produced CCTV footage and social media posts in which protesters were urged to protest outside Avenfield flats and some of the posts justified violence too.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

UN chief praises Haley´s 'excellent cooperation'

UN chief praises Haley´s 'excellent cooperation'
UN urges Algeria to stop expelling migrants: report

UN urges Algeria to stop expelling migrants: report
Protect women journalists from sexual harassment: Editors Guild of India

Protect women journalists from sexual harassment: Editors Guild of India
Bulgarian jailed over Pakistan attack threats: Czech court

Bulgarian jailed over Pakistan attack threats: Czech court
Load More load more

Spotlight

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda

Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda
Nana Patekar served notice by Indian commission for women

Nana Patekar served notice by Indian commission for women
Award-winning Indian lyricist Varun Grover accused of sexual harassment

Award-winning Indian lyricist Varun Grover accused of sexual harassment

Photos & Videos

Woman refutes Trump's sexist statement with catchy viral song

Woman refutes Trump's sexist statement with catchy viral song
#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
Will Smith drives rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai

Will Smith drives rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai

Famed TV personality Alok Nath accused of harassment, rape

Famed TV personality Alok Nath accused of harassment, rape