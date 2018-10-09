Asif, Abbas demolish Australia in first innings

DUBAI: Debutant off-spinner Asif Bilal and young seamer Mohammad Abbas have devastated the Australia’s batting lineup as it collapsed after a solid start of 142 by openers Usman Khawaja and Aaron Finch.

They lost all the ten wickets for just 60 runs in a dramatic first-innings collapse on the second day of the first Test here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Australia were all out for 202 in 83.3 overs as Pakistan, who had made 482 in their first innings, gained a lead of 280.

Asif captured six wickets for only 36 runs while Abbas grabbed four wickets for 29.

Usman Khawaja topscored with 85 while Aaron Finch made 62 during their opening stand of 142 before Australia´s remaining batsmen capitulated.