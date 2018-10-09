Tue October 09, 2018
Pakistan

REUTERS
October 9, 2018

Pak rupee dives 8 pct amid looming crisis

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani rupee plunged about 8 percent in early trading on Tuesday in an apparent devaluation by the central bank, market participants said, a day after the new government said it would seek an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout.

The rupee tumbled to about 134 per dollar by 1030 local time (0530GMT) on Tuesday after closing at 124.26 on Monday.

"The central bank has given an indication to let the rupee go with market forces," said one market participant at a brokerage. A second market participant confirmed that the central bank is keeping out of the market, effectively letting the currency drop in a de facto devaluation.

"The market is aware about the overall macro economic conditions and based on those conditions, they are having their own expectations about the exchange rate, so that is driving (the rupee valuations) currently," Abid Qamar, the SBP spokesman, told Reuters.

The latest step by the central bank marked the fifth de facto devaluation since December, which has seen the rupee lose over 26 percent of its value, and is in line with the decision to seek IMF support to avoid a balance of payments crisis.

