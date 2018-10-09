IMF not formally approached by Pakistan for financial assistance: chief economist

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NUSA DUA, Indonesia: International Monetary Fund Chief economist Maurice Obstfeld said on Tuesday the fund has not been formally approached by Pakistan for financial assistance, and the country's cooperation with China has both financial benefits and risks.
Also: Govt decides to approach IMF
Obstfeld made the remarks at a press briefing during the Fund´s annual meetings held on the resort island of Bali in Indonesia.
NUSA DUA, Indonesia: International Monetary Fund Chief economist Maurice Obstfeld said on Tuesday the fund has not been formally approached by Pakistan for financial assistance, and the country's cooperation with China has both financial benefits and risks.
Also: Govt decides to approach IMF
Obstfeld made the remarks at a press briefing during the Fund´s annual meetings held on the resort island of Bali in Indonesia.
Comments