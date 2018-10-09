IMF not formally approached by Pakistan for financial assistance: chief economist

NUSA DUA, Indonesia: International Monetary Fund Chief economist Maurice Obstfeld said on Tuesday the fund has not been formally approached by Pakistan for financial assistance, and the country's cooperation with China has both financial benefits and risks.



Also: Govt decides to approach IMF



Obstfeld made the remarks at a press briefing during the Fund´s annual meetings held on the resort island of Bali in Indonesia.